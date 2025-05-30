Swanee To Release All-Star Duets Album And First Album In 11 Years - Noise11.com

John Swan (Swanee) has been working for the last few years on a special project. ‘Believe’ is a duets album featuring John famous friends and family and we have Brian ‘Frog’ Harris at Songland Records in Canberra for making it all happen.

Pre-orders for the album are now open at https://songland.com.au and http://johnswan.net.au.

Over to Frog …

For the last few years, I’ve been working with a legend of Australian music on his comeback album-it’s the biggest project I’ve been involved with in my 45 years in the industry! Well, it’s now time to announce…. SWANEE IS BACK!! “BELIEVE” is his new album of 16 tracks-15 duets with his legendary friends and family-and it’s not happening via a record company, the project is being (proudly) powered by Songland Records! Here are all the details! “Believe” will be a 16 track CD ($29.95), and a 16 track DOUBLE (coloured vinyl) RECORD ($89.95) AND for a limited time we are offering FREE POSTAGE!

To secure your order from this initial release you can order via 2 ways. 1. You can call and pay over the phone to Songland on 02 6293 4677, or you can do it via johnswan.net.au “Believe” will be released on Friday August 1 and John and I are funding this whole project ourselves so it’s first in, first rockin’…. Both the CD and record have gone to manufacturing, and as your order is placed is where you will be in line to secure your copy!

“Believe” is absolute cracker of an album-I’m soooo proud of what Swanee has created and for Songland Records to help make this happen. If you go to johnswan.net.au you’ll be able to listen to a minute of each track right now (and then send the link to your friends too, please)! I will state here and now too, that there won’t be a full digital release of “Believe” for quite a while. This is because (as you’re all probably aware) digital payments don’t add up enough to buy a Chiko Roll and artists deserve to be paid for their talent and hey, what’s better than holding, owning, and playing your own CD and record-AND supporting our artists! So, thanking you in advance for supporting this album, please believe in “Believe” – you will love it. Sincerely, Frog, Songland

Here’s a snapshot of the album with words from Swanee about each song:

THE TRACKLISTING

1. “WELL, WELL” A Delaney and Bonnie gem that kicks it off with younger brother Alan Barnes stepping up to the mic. Recording with Alan and Jimmy Barnes was the original reason for John wanting to record again and so here they are….

2. “AIN’T NO LOVE IN THE HEART OF THE CITY” Jon Stevens swaggers with John on this Bobby “Blue” Bland soul classic.

3. “SHOULD’VE NEVER LET YOU GO” When Frog Harris suggested this little known Neil Sedaka song released back in 1980, he wasn’t sure what John would think. Instantly upon hearing it, the first question asked was who was the right voice to match the sentiment and the purity of the song. The answer was easy, Melinda Schneider.

4. “CALEDONIA” when you’re born a Scot and you’re singing a folk classic by Scotsman Dougie Maclean, there was only one choice as to who this duet would be sung with, fellow Scot, Colin Hay.

5. “WHERE IS MY SOUL” The first of only 2 non-covers on “Believe”, Swanee asked his Mark Lizotte, (aka Diesel), if he’d mind writing a song. The next day, John was presented with a song that fits onto this album like a whiskey with ice in a fine glass….

6. “CRY TO ME” When you’re making an album that is as much soul as it is rhythm & blues, then Joe Camilleri and Swanee meshing on this Solomon Burke classic is an absolute heart warmer.

7. “DON’T THINK TWICE IT’S ALRIGHT” Among so many unexpected pleasures on “Believe”, this Dylan classic sung with Wendy Matthews is another gem.

8. “WITH MY MAKER I AM ONE” This Eric Bibb riff just never gives up and is a glorious musical meeting between two long loved mates, Swanee, and the legendary Russell Morris.

9. “ALL I EVER WANTED” “Believe” screamed out for a rock tune, and when this Santana cut from “Marathon” released in 1979 was decided upon, the voice to match with John’s was easy – Dave Gleeson. To kick the track into the upper atmosphere though, it needed a true rock guitarist and into that space walked the legendary Rick Springfield. This needs to be played LOOOOOOOUD.

10. “BRING IT ON HOME TO ME” This Sam Cooke classic shows another different side to “Believe” and to reach this song’s level of class and soul, please welcome the one and only, Jack Jones.

11. “LATELY” When talking about soul, putting together a Stevie Wonder classic from “Hotter Than July”, Swanee, and the vocals and guitar playing of the legendary Ian Moss, you can hear the more than half a century of friendship between these blood brothers…

12. “BROTHER OF MINE” and talking about brothers… The reason “Believe” was created was so John could sing and record with his family. This Steve Kipner/ Tommy Emmanuel song is so lyrically perfect and harmoniously amazing by these 3 brothers Alan, Jimmy and John it will be regarded as the king tide on an album of high water marks.

13. “DARK END OF THE STREET” Another soul classic showcasing the legendary voices of 2 legendary brothers John Swan, and Jimmy Barnes.

14. “THERE IS A ROAD” There aren’t too many musicians out there that can claim to be as travelled as Swanee, but Kevin Borich is one. This original was written by both of these road warriors.

15. “PEOPLE GET READY” “Believe” is an album about family, and friends who are like family. This Curtis Mayfield all-time great is taken to the limit by John, and niece, Mahalia Barnes.

16. “BELIEVE” When discussing the structure of “Believe”, Frog Harris strongly highlighted the importance of the final track of the album. The one that “locks everything into place” and is the perfect ending to the experience. Also importantly was the idea that when all of his friends and family have moved away from the microphone, the spotlight was on John, and when this amazing Brooks & Dunn track was suggested, Swanee immediately realized this was what the album should be called.

John is the elder brother of Jimmy Barnes. In 1974 he was a member of Jim Keays’ Southern Cross. In 1975 he replaced Bon Scott in Fraternity when Bon joined AC/DC. He then became the singer for Feather, the band formerly known as Blackfeather, when all original members had left the band.

Swanee released his first solo album ‘Into The Night’ in 1980. His second album ‘This Time Its Different’ in 1981 gave him his first hit song ‘If I Were A Carpenter’ (no 5) and then ‘Temporary Heartache’ (no18, 1982) and ‘Lady, What’s Your Name’ (no 13, 1982).

In 1987, John joined Paul Christie’s The Party Boys and had a no. 1 hit with a cover of John Kongos ‘He’s Gonna Step On You Again’. The line-up for The Party Boys also featured Keven Borich (Kevin Boris Express and The la De Das), John Brewster (The Angels), Alan Lancaster (Status Quo) as well as Christie (Mondo Rock).

John was named South Australia’s Senior Australian of the Year’ in 2015. In 2017 he received the Order of Australia media (OAM) “For service to music as a performer, and to the community through charitable organisations”.

