 Crowded House Sentenced To One Night At Fremantle Prison - Noise11.com
Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Crowded House Sentenced To One Night At Fremantle Prison

by Paul Cashmere on July 15, 2025

in News

Crowded House are going to prison, Fremantle Prison in Western Australia to be exact.

After sell-out shows all over Australia for the Red Hot Summer tour, Crowded house will headline their own show at Fremantle Prison on 5 December 2025.

The success of Red Hot Summer coincides with the eighth studio album ‘Gravity Stairs’. The album was produced by the band with Steven Schram, with Crowded House’s current incarnation — Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, and Finn’s sons Elroy and Liam.

‘Gravity Stairs’ is the eighth Crowded House album.

NEW CROWDED HOUSE SHOW DETAILS:

Friday 5th December 2025
Fremantle Prison, Fremantle, WA

Private Universe pre-sale:
Wednesday 16th July 8.00am > Thursday 17th July 8.00am (local time)

Crowded House Fan Club pre-sale:
Thursday 17th July 8.00am > Friday 18th July 8.00am (local time)

General Public on-sale:
Friday 18th July 9.00am (local time)

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Joe Camilleri Black Sorrows
Wilbur Wilde’s Message To The Punks Who Stole Joe Camilleri’s Guitars

Former Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons sax player Wilbur Wilde has a few words for the thieves who broke into the home of Joe Camilleri and stole thousands of dollars of equipment.

4 days ago
Duran Duran, SXSW. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Sabrina Carpenter and Duran Duran Collaborate

Sabrina Carpenter surprised her fans when she brought out Duran Duran during her BST Hyde Park show on Sunday.

July 8, 2025
Joe Camilleri Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11
Joe Camilleri’s Vintage Guitar Collection Stolen

Joe Camilleri’s home in regional Victoria has been broken into and the thief has taken nine of his prized guitars.

July 5, 2025
Dog Trumpet Live Forever
Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty Go Track By Track Through Dog Trumpet’s ‘Live Forever’

On 11 July 2025 Dog Trumpet will release their ninth album ‘Live Forever’.

July 4, 2025
Colin Hay performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 11 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Colin Hay To Release Man @ Work Volume 2

Men at Work’s Colin Hay has made a sequel to his 2003 solo album ‘Man @ Work’ where he re-recorded his Men At Work and solo songs.

July 4, 2025
John Paul Young One Foot In Front
John Paul Young’s Long Out of Print ‘One Foot In Front’ To Be Reissued

‘One Foot In Front’, John Paul Young’s long unavailable 1983 album, is getting a re-release through Andrew McNeice’s MelodicRock Classics.

July 3, 2025
Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
More Crowded House Red Hot Summer Shows Sellout

The Crowded House Red Hot Summer shows are doing fast work around Australia will four shows on the tour now sold out.

July 2, 2025