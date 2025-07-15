Crowded House Sentenced To One Night At Fremantle Prison - Noise11.com

Crowded House are going to prison, Fremantle Prison in Western Australia to be exact.

After sell-out shows all over Australia for the Red Hot Summer tour, Crowded house will headline their own show at Fremantle Prison on 5 December 2025.

The success of Red Hot Summer coincides with the eighth studio album ‘Gravity Stairs’. The album was produced by the band with Steven Schram, with Crowded House’s current incarnation — Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, and Finn’s sons Elroy and Liam.

‘Gravity Stairs’ is the eighth Crowded House album.

NEW CROWDED HOUSE SHOW DETAILS:

Friday 5th December 2025

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle, WA

Private Universe pre-sale:

Wednesday 16th July 8.00am > Thursday 17th July 8.00am (local time)

Crowded House Fan Club pre-sale:

Thursday 17th July 8.00am > Friday 18th July 8.00am (local time)

General Public on-sale:

Friday 18th July 9.00am (local time)

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...