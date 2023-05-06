Australian Album Chart Wrap 8 May 2023 - Noise11.com

The debut EP for Adelaide born Peach PRC called “Manic Dream Pixie” debuts at No.1 this week.

“Manic Dream Pixie (EP)” (Republic) becomes the 975th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2023), the 826th for ARIA (1983 to 2023), the thirteenth No.1 for 2023, the 606th to debut at the top of the Album Charts, the 23rd for the Republic Record Label and their third for this year, and this new set also knocks off another Republic act in Morgan Wallen, the last time this happened was in 2018 when Drake’s “Scorpion” was taken over by Ariana Grande and “Sweetener” (20th and 27th August, 2018), plus Republic also hold the Top 4 Album spots this week too, and “M.D.P.” has debuted at No.5 on the Vinyl Sales Chart this week.

Born Shaylee Jade Curnow in April 1997, she chose her stage name from Princess Peach (Super Mario Brothers) and the suffix PRC is short for ‘porcelain’, and with over 2 million TikTok followers, it was possible for her to reach all of her fans this past week with her first Albums Chart entry “Manic Dream Pixie”, and with this new entry being an EP (7 track Extended Play), it becomes only the fourth such format to hit No.1 in Australia after Troye Sivan (Sept. 14th, 2015), BTS (April 22nd, 2019) and the last was The Kid LAROI (Feb. 8th, 2021).

Thirteen previous ‘Dream(s)’ albums have appeared in the No.1 Album bed before, with the last to lay it’s head on the top-pillow being Delta’s “Bridge Over Troubled Dreams” (May 24th, 2021), while it’s a first for both ‘Manic’ and ‘Pixie’. Peach PRC is only the second Australian act to make it to No.1 during 2023, the first was four weeks ago when Cub Sport debuted at the top (April 17th), while overall this is the 280th No.1 Album by an Australian Act (solo male or female, duo or group), plus it’s also the 160th by a Solo Female Artist (local or overseas) and the 7th for 2023. Peach PRC also becomes the 134th Australian Act to hit the top, along with now being the 20th ever Solo Australian Female Artist to claim a No.1 set, since the first Olivia Newton-John.

Speaking of ON-J, her new duets album dropped on Friday, which could land high next week, but the big release on Friday was Ed Sheeran’s “- (subtract)” album which could become his sixth successive No.1 next week (a new chart feat). Last week’s No.1 album for Morgan Wallen and “One Thing at a Time” is back down one spot this week to No.2, but it retains the top selling ‘Country Album’ this week and he holds the No.1 singles slot with “Last Night” for a fourth week, while his album maintains an eighth straight week at the top in The U.S.A. and regains the No.1 slot in Canada for a seventh week.

The two non-movers within the Top 10 this week are both Taylor Swift albums, with her latest set “Midnights” remaining at No.3 for a third week (No.6 Vinyl), while she also holds at No.10 with her “1989” set (No.17 Vinyl). The Weeknd is the other act with two Top 10 entries this week as his collection “The Highlights” is back up one spot to No.4 (No.1 Catalogue LP) and his 2016 set “Starboy” rises three spots to land at No.8 and log a fifteenth overall week within the Top 10.

Also rising back up within the Top 10 are “SOS” for SZA which is due for a physical release on May 17th (two weeks away), up one spot to No.5 (No.1 Hip Hop/R&B Album), followed by a three place rebound to No.6 for “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles (No.13 Vinyl) and “Gettin’ Old” for Luke Combs is back up one place to No.7, holding at No.8 on the singles chart with his “Fast Car” cover.

The second and final new entry to the Top 10 this week comes in at No.9, The National and their ninth studio album “First Two Pages of Frankenstein”, becoming the U.S. indie acts fifth albums chart entry and fourth Top 10 placement, having previously charted with “High Violet” (HP-29, May 2010), “Trouble Will Find Me” (HP-2, late May 2013), “Sleep Well Beast” (HP-2, Sept. 2017) and their last was “I Am Easy to Find” (HP-6, late May 2019).

TOP 20:

Elton John’s “Diamonds” are back up three spots to No.12, with other Top 20 collections being for Post Malone (16 to No.17) and Eminem’s first best of on hold at No.18, with further holds being for “Dangerous: The Double Album” by Morgan Wallen at No.19 and “This One’s for You” by Luke Combs at No.20 for a third week. The only survivor within the Top 50 this week from last week’s Top 10 is Metallica and “72 Seasons” (HP-1, WI10-2) which falls eleven spots to No.13 (No.16 Vinyl), after which are the two T20 Taylor entries “Lover” and “Reputation”, both down two places each to No.14 and No.15 (No.19 Vinyl) respectively.

TOP 30:

Taylor’s only Top 30 entry is down seven places from last week, as her “folklore” declines to No.21, while the limited edition live version issued last week for Record Store Day has left the chart this week. Ed’s “÷ (divide)” is stable at No.23, while Harry’s “Fine Line” drops four to No.26 and Foo Fighters “The Essential” is back up six places to No.28.

TOP 40:

Of the six climbing albums within this chart region, Billie Eilish and her ‘Sleep’ set is back up five to No.32, Coronation performer Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” is back up nine to No.34, followed by Eminem’s second collection, back up six to No.35, while the current No.10 NZ set is here back up eight spots to No.40, XXXTentaction with “Look at Me: The Album”. Both Pink’s “Trustfall” and Ed’s “= (equals)” set dip one spot each to No.36 and No.39 respectively, with a big twelve place drop to No.38 for last week’s entry for Tiësto and “DRIVE”.

TOP 50:

Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ soundtrack is back up five to No.42, with Taylor’s sixth and final Top 50 entry being “evermore” up three to No.43. Green Day’s GH’s rises back up five to No.46, followed by a nine place jump to No.47 for ABBA’s “Studio Albums”, while Coldplay’s “Live in Buenos Aires” is back up six to No.48, after which are two fourteen place rebounds for both “21” by Adele (63 to No.49) and “Shoot for the Moon…” by Pop Smoke (64 to No.50). The only major drop here is for Lana Del Rey’s latest set “did you know that there’s a tunnel under ocean blvd.” down fourteen places to No.45, while the two other Top 10 dropouts from last week are for Agust D (No.4) and the new Bluey soundtrack (No.7).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #11 (LP#3) – Jackman – Jack Harlow (Generation Now/Atlantic) is the third studio album for the American rapper, arriving 51 weeks after his last album “Come Home the Kids Miss You” (HP-2, May 16th, 2022) and third overall to chart after “That’s What They All Say” (HP-36, peaked April 18th, 2022, entered Dec. 21st, 2020). Jackman (his real name) will make his movie debut in the May 19th due remake of ‘White Men Can’t Jump’.

* #37 (LP#5) – Damn Love – Kip Moore (MCA Nashville) is the fifth studio album for the U.S. country singer, plus his fifth to chart, made up of four studio albums and one EP, which were “Wild Ones” (HP-29, Sept. 2015), “Slowheart” (HP-6, Sept. 2017), his EP “Room to Spare: The Acoustic Sessions” (HP-18, late Nov. 2018) and his last was with “Wild World” (HP-4, June 2020).

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 28th of April to the 4th of May 2023

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Noise11.com

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

