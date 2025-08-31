Motionless In White To Headline Australia In 2026 With Make Them Suffer and Currents - Noise11.com

For the first time in nearly a decade, American metal juggernaut Motionless In White will headline their own Australian tour. Set for June 2026, the band will bring their theatrical ferocity to some of the country’s largest venues, joined by homegrown heavyweights Make Them Suffer and rising U.S. metalcore act Currents.

The run kicks off Wednesday 24 June at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, followed by Friday 26 June at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, before wrapping Sunday 28 June at Brisbane’s Riverstage.

These shows mark the biggest Australian venues Motionless In White have headlined to date.

Wednesday 24 June – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Friday 26 June – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday 28 June – Riverstage, Brisbane

Pre-sale tickets open Tuesday 2 September at 9am local time. Fans can register for early access via Destroy All Lines. General tickets go on sale Thursday 4 September at 9am local time through destroyalllines.com.

Formed in Scranton, Pennsylvania in the mid-2000s, Motionless In White built their reputation on a potent mix of industrial aggression, gothic overtones, and cinematic spectacle. Fronted by Chris Motionless, the band, rounded out by Ricky Olson (guitar), Ryan Sitkowski (guitar), Vinny Mauro (drums), and Justin Morron (bass), have become one of the most recognisable forces in 21st-century heavy music.

Over the years, they have notched up over one billion cumulative streams and views, as well as four consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock Albums charts. Albums like Reincarnate (2014), Graveyard Shift (2017), Disguise (2019), and Scoring The End Of The World (2022) solidified their standing as leaders in modern metal.

Known for colossal production and unrelenting energy, Motionless In White have shared stages with Slipknot, Korn, Lamb of God, and Bring Me The Horizon. Australian fans last saw them in 2022 when they supported I Prevail, where their set was described as an “absolute banger” by The Live Wire, with the site declaring that a headline tour was overdue. Now, that moment has arrived.

Opening are from Perth, Make Them Suffer. Make Them Suffer have long been one of Australia’s most dynamic heavy exports. Their sound has evolved across deathcore, melodic death metal, and metalcore, pushing sonic boundaries with every release. In 2024, their self-titled album further showcased their range and creativity, drawing acclaim both at home and abroad.

Make Them Suffer have toured the globe with the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Sleep Token, Parkway Drive, While She Sleeps, and ERRA. With millions of streams and a reputation for blistering live shows, they’ve proven themselves a powerhouse in the heavy music scene. For Australian fans, their inclusion on this bill makes the tour all the more essential.

You will also see Connecticut-based Currents balance chaos with introspection, weaving external commotion and internal struggle into their music. Since their debut, they’ve carved out a reputation for emotional depth alongside crushing heaviness.

Their discography spans three studio albums: The Place I Feel Safest (2017), The Way It Ends (2020), and The Death We Seek (2023).

With over 80 million streams, they’ve supported Ice Nine Kills, We Came As Romans, and Fit For A King, becoming a staple on the modern metalcore circuit. Known for emotionally charged live performances, Currents will add an extra dimension to Motionless In White’s Australian tour.

