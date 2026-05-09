Murray & The Movers Return With ‘Dirty Laundry' - Noise11 Music News

Murray & The Movers return with ‘Dirty Laundry’, a slow-burning blues-rock statement that leans into mood, restraint and cinematic tension, showcasing Lizzie Mack and Murray Cook in a stripped-back, atmospheric new direction.

by Paul Cashmere

Murray & The Movers have returned with new single ‘Dirty Laundry’, a late-night, slow-burning blues-rock release that foregrounds mood and space over excess, driven by Lizzie Mack’s commanding vocal and Murray Cook’s minimal, expressive guitar work.

The track marks a deliberate shift into darker, more cinematic territory for the band, placing atmosphere and narrative tension at the centre of the arrangement. Rather than building toward conventional peaks, ‘Dirty Laundry’ unfolds gradually, drawing listeners into a restrained sonic environment where every note carries weight and intention.

The release arrives at a moment where Murray & The Movers are expanding their recorded identity beyond genre expectations, continuing a trajectory that has seen them move from retro-soul foundations into a broader blues, rock and cinematic palette.

At its core, ‘Dirty Laundry’ is built on patience. The arrangement resists urgency, instead creating a slow release of energy that allows Lizzie Mack’s vocal performance to remain the focal point. Her delivery shifts between intimacy and controlled power, giving the track a sense of lived-in storytelling that sits comfortably within contemporary blues-rock but avoids predictable styling.

Murray Cook’s guitar work is equally restrained, prioritising tone and texture over technical display. His approach anchors the track in groove rather than flash, reinforcing the band’s intent to let space and atmosphere carry the emotional weight.

‘Dirty Laundry’ also functions as part of a wider creative pairing. The band will follow the release with ‘Squeaky Clean’, due 22 May, a high-energy reinterpretation of the same material that pushes the song into rockabilly-inflected territory. Together, the two versions present contrasting emotional states, one reflective and shadowed, the other urgent and kinetic.

That dual-release strategy places Murray & The Movers within a growing trend of artists presenting alternate versions of songs to explore different production identities. In this case, the contrast highlights the band’s versatility, positioning them as a project capable of shifting between cinematic restraint and high-tempo rock energy without losing cohesion.

From a catalogue perspective, ‘Dirty Laundry’ sits within the band’s post-rebranding era as Murray & The Movers, a phase that began as they moved away from their earlier identity as The Soul Movers. That evolution reflected a broader stylistic expansion, acknowledging that their work had long extended beyond a single genre tag.

Historically, the project has roots dating back to the late 2000s, when Lizzie Mack first formed the band with guitarist Deniz Tek. The arrival of Murray Cook in 2012 marked a turning point, introducing a rock-forward sensibility that gradually reshaped the group’s sound into a hybrid of soul, garage rock and classic pop influences. Cook’s background, including his long tenure with The Wiggles, added a distinctive musical shift, bringing seasoned musicianship and a broader tonal palette into the band’s evolving identity.

Over time, Murray & The Movers have developed a sound that draws from 1960s and 1970s soul, blues and country, while also incorporating garage rock and cinematic production ideas. Rather than replicating vintage styles, their recordings tend to reinterpret those influences through modern production approaches, often favouring mood and texture over traditional genre fidelity.

In that sense, ‘Dirty Laundry’ continues a long-standing artistic direction rather than marking a departure. What is new is the degree of restraint, with the band leaning further into negative space and dynamic control, creating a track that feels designed for visual media as much as traditional listening environments.

There are, however, broader interpretive layers at play. While the band presents ‘Dirty Laundry’ as a musical exploration of atmosphere and contrast, its subdued tone and narrative ambiguity leave room for multiple readings. That openness is part of its design, though it may also prompt listeners to project their own interpretations onto its lyrical framing and sonic mood.

Looking ahead, Murray & The Movers will take this material into a live setting with a series of intimate duo performances scheduled for Spain in summer 2026. The shows are expected to emphasise the stripped-back chemistry between Mack and Cook, translating the recorded minimalism into close-quarters performance environments across cities including Madrid and Barcelona.

With ‘Dirty Laundry’ and ‘Squeaky Clean’, Murray & The Movers are presenting two sides of the same creative coin, reinforcing a catalogue approach that values contrast, adaptability and narrative depth. It is a continuation of a long-running evolution rather than a reinvention, but one that places renewed emphasis on mood, restraint and sonic storytelling.

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