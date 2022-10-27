Music Victoria Reveal Nominees For 2022 Awards - Noise11.com

Music Victoria’s nominees for the 2022 award have been revealed.
“The nominees that have been announced today are those that have been determined as the very best of their category by experts in the field”, said Music Victoria CEO Simone Schinkel.
“I was lucky enough to be allowed in the room during the judging process. The passion with which the decisionmakers discussed the music gave me goosebumps – it has to be the greatest part of my job.”
“Victorians should be so proud of the music that is being made right here – now let’s give these artists the recognition, love and respect they deserve – go give them a listen, or better yet, grab a ticket to their next gig.”
THE MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS 2022
Industry Voting Categories
The Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent
Bumpy
Carissa Nyalu
Jess Hitchcock
MpathSoul – Monica Jasmine Karo
Pirritu
Arts Access Amplify Award
Batts
Between Mirrors
Evelyn Ida Morris
Nat Bartsch
Saint Ergo
MAV Diasporas Award
Ajak Kwai
Black Jesus eXperience
Charles Maimarosia
Hand to Earth
Vanessa Estrada
Best Blues Work
Checkerboard Lounge
Damon Smith
High Ace
The Black Sorrows
The McNamarr Project
Best Country Work
Georgia State Line
Lachlan Bryan and The Wildes
Michael Waugh
Sherry Rich
The Weeping Willows
Best Electronic Work
Harvey Sutherland
OK EG
Papaphilia
Puscha
Various Asses
Best Experimental or Avant-Garde Work
Cat Hope
Female Wizard
Nina Buchanan
Rama Parwata
The Amplified Elephants
Best Folk Work
Above The Bit
Austral
Charm of Finches
Kerryn Fields
Ruby Gill
Best Heavy Work
Diploid
ISUA
Jalang
Outright
Rinuwat
Best Hip Hop Work
Jaal
Nomad
MAMMOTH. & Silentjay
SO.Crates
Yung Shōgun
Best Jazz Work
Barney McAll
Claire Cross
Johannes Luebbers Dectet
Peter Knight
Sam Anning
Best Pop Work
Confidence Man
June Jones
Mug
Telenova
The Stroppies
Best Reggae and Dancehall Work
Jah Tung
JahWise
Nicky Bomba
Shottaz
Best Rock/Punk Work
Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice
Pinch Points
Jaala
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Soul, Funk, RNB & Gospel Work
Kutcha Edwards
Lance Ferguson
Mo’Ju
Nikodimos
Zretro
Best Producer
Alice Ivy
Gab Strum
Oscar Dawson
Stuart Mackenzie
Tim Shiel
Public Categories are yet to be announced. They are:
Best Album
Best Song
Best Group
Best DJ (NEW)
Best Solo Artist
Best Metro Festival (NEW)
Best Regional Festival (NEW)
Best Large Venue (Metro)
Best Small Venue (Metro)
Best Regional Act
Best Regional Venue/Presenter (Established)
Best Regional Venue/Presenter (Emerging)
