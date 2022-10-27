 Music Victoria Reveal Nominees For 2022 Awards - Noise11.com
Music Victoria Reveal Nominees For 2022 Awards

by Paul Cashmere on October 27, 2022

Music Victoria’s nominees for the 2022 award have been revealed.

“The nominees that have been announced today are those that have been determined as the very best of their category by experts in the field”, said Music Victoria CEO Simone Schinkel.

“I was lucky enough to be allowed in the room during the judging process. The passion with which the decisionmakers discussed the music gave me goosebumps – it has to be the greatest part of my job.”

“Victorians should be so proud of the music that is being made right here – now let’s give these artists the recognition, love and respect they deserve – go give them a listen, or better yet, grab a ticket to their next gig.”

THE MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS 2022

Industry Voting Categories

    The Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent

Bumpy
Carissa Nyalu
Jess Hitchcock
MpathSoul – Monica Jasmine Karo
Pirritu

    Arts Access Amplify Award

Batts
Between Mirrors
Evelyn Ida Morris
Nat Bartsch
Saint Ergo

    MAV Diasporas Award

Ajak Kwai
Black Jesus eXperience
Charles Maimarosia
Hand to Earth
Vanessa Estrada

    Best Blues Work

Checkerboard Lounge
Damon Smith
High Ace
The Black Sorrows
The McNamarr Project

    Best Country Work

Georgia State Line
Lachlan Bryan and The Wildes
Michael Waugh
Sherry Rich
The Weeping Willows

    Best Electronic Work

Harvey Sutherland
OK EG
Papaphilia
Puscha
Various Asses

    Best Experimental or Avant-Garde Work

Cat Hope
Female Wizard
Nina Buchanan
Rama Parwata
The Amplified Elephants

    Best Folk Work

Above The Bit
Austral
Charm of Finches
Kerryn Fields
Ruby Gill

    Best Heavy Work

Diploid
ISUA
Jalang
Outright
Rinuwat

    Best Hip Hop Work

Jaal
Nomad
MAMMOTH. & Silentjay
SO.Crates
Yung Shōgun

    Best Jazz Work

Barney McAll
Claire Cross
Johannes Luebbers Dectet
Peter Knight
Sam Anning

    Best Pop Work

Confidence Man
June Jones
Mug
Telenova
The Stroppies

    Best Reggae and Dancehall Work

Jah Tung
JahWise
Nicky Bomba
Shottaz

    Best Rock/Punk Work

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice
Pinch Points
Jaala
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

    Soul, Funk, RNB & Gospel Work

Kutcha Edwards
Lance Ferguson
Mo’Ju
Nikodimos
Zretro

    Best Producer

Alice Ivy
Gab Strum
Oscar Dawson
Stuart Mackenzie
Tim Shiel

Public Categories are yet to be announced. They are:

Best Album
Best Song
Best Group
Best DJ (NEW)
Best Solo Artist
Best Metro Festival (NEW)
Best Regional Festival (NEW)
Best Large Venue (Metro)
Best Small Venue (Metro)
Best Regional Act
Best Regional Venue/Presenter (Established)
Best Regional Venue/Presenter (Emerging)

Noise11.com

