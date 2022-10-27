Music Victoria Reveal Nominees For 2022 Awards - Noise11.com

Music Victoria’s nominees for the 2022 award have been revealed.

“The nominees that have been announced today are those that have been determined as the very best of their category by experts in the field”, said Music Victoria CEO Simone Schinkel.

“I was lucky enough to be allowed in the room during the judging process. The passion with which the decisionmakers discussed the music gave me goosebumps – it has to be the greatest part of my job.”

“Victorians should be so proud of the music that is being made right here – now let’s give these artists the recognition, love and respect they deserve – go give them a listen, or better yet, grab a ticket to their next gig.”

THE MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS 2022

Industry Voting Categories

The Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent

Bumpy

Carissa Nyalu

Jess Hitchcock

MpathSoul – Monica Jasmine Karo

Pirritu

Arts Access Amplify Award

Batts

Between Mirrors

Evelyn Ida Morris

Nat Bartsch

Saint Ergo

MAV Diasporas Award

Ajak Kwai

Black Jesus eXperience

Charles Maimarosia

Hand to Earth

Vanessa Estrada

Best Blues Work

Checkerboard Lounge

Damon Smith

High Ace

The Black Sorrows

The McNamarr Project

Best Country Work

Georgia State Line

Lachlan Bryan and The Wildes

Michael Waugh

Sherry Rich

The Weeping Willows

Best Electronic Work

Harvey Sutherland

OK EG

Papaphilia

Puscha

Various Asses

Best Experimental or Avant-Garde Work

Cat Hope

Female Wizard

Nina Buchanan

Rama Parwata

The Amplified Elephants

Best Folk Work

Above The Bit

Austral

Charm of Finches

Kerryn Fields

Ruby Gill

Best Heavy Work

Diploid

ISUA

Jalang

Outright

Rinuwat

Best Hip Hop Work

Jaal

Nomad

MAMMOTH. & Silentjay

SO.Crates

Yung Shōgun

Best Jazz Work

Barney McAll

Claire Cross

Johannes Luebbers Dectet

Peter Knight

Sam Anning

Best Pop Work

Confidence Man

June Jones

Mug

Telenova

The Stroppies

Best Reggae and Dancehall Work

Jah Tung

JahWise

Nicky Bomba

Shottaz

Best Rock/Punk Work

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice

Pinch Points

Jaala

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Soul, Funk, RNB & Gospel Work

Kutcha Edwards

Lance Ferguson

Mo’Ju

Nikodimos

Zretro

Best Producer

Alice Ivy

Gab Strum

Oscar Dawson

Stuart Mackenzie

Tim Shiel

Public Categories are yet to be announced. They are:

Best Album

Best Song

Best Group

Best DJ (NEW)

Best Solo Artist

Best Metro Festival (NEW)

Best Regional Festival (NEW)

Best Large Venue (Metro)

Best Small Venue (Metro)

Best Regional Act

Best Regional Venue/Presenter (Established)

Best Regional Venue/Presenter (Emerging)

