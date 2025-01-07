The Jokes Nikki Glaser Didn’t Do At The Golden Globe Awards - Noise11.com

2025 host of the Golden Globe Awards Nikki Glaser has revealed to Howard Stern the jokes she had that were cut from the show.

Nikki had a Diddy joke scrathed from the race. “This is the last time all of you will be the same room together until the Diddy trial.”

A Catholic Church joke, built around the movie ‘Conclave’ also failed to make the cut. “I loved Conclave. It’s about the choosing a new pope. It was heartwarming. It will touch you so much that the church will have to move it to another theater. Hot tip: You don’t need ID to get into the Conclave afterparty.”

There was also an axed Timothée Chalamet and Bob Dylan joke and one about an Alec Baldwin one as well. “Timothée Chalamet took lessons in guitar, dialect, movement and vocals to become Bob Dylan. While Bob Dylan became Bob Dylan the old-fashioned way: heroin and autism.”

“And Alec Baldwin sadly did not come back to play a ghost because he was too busy making them.”

Watch Nikki tell Howard Stern her jokes that did not make the cut for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

