Golden Globe Complete Winners List 2025 - Noise11.com

‘El Mal’ from the movie ‘Emilia Pérez’ has picked up the award for Best Song at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, held in Los Angeles.

‘Emilia Pérez’ is the Spanish language French film starring Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofia Gascón. ‘El Mal’ was performed by Saldaña, Gascón and Camille.

‘El Mal’ beat:

• Beautiful That Way (The Last Showgirl) — Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson

• Compress / Repress (Challengers) — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

• Forbidden Road (Better Man) — Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek

• Kiss The Sky (The Wild Robot) — Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi

• Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez) — Clement Ducol, Camille

Here is the Complete Winners List for the Golden Globes 2025:

Best picture — Drama

• WINNER: The Brutalist

• A Complete Unknown

• Conclave

• Dune: Part Two

• Nickel Boys

• September 5

Best actor in a motion picture — Drama

• WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

• Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

• Daniel Craig, Queer

• Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

• Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

• Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Best actress in a motion picture — Drama

• WINNER: Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

• Angelina Jolie, Maria

• Kate Winslet, Lee

• Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

• Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

• Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Best drama series

• WINNER: Shōgun

• The Diplomat

• Mr. & Mrs. Smith

• Slow Horses

• Squid Game

• The Day of the Jackal

Best actress — drama series

• WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shōgun

• Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

• Kathy Bates, Matlock

• Keira Knightley, Black Doves

• Keri Russell, The Diplomat

• Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Best musical/comedy series

• WINNER: Hacks

• Abbott Elementary

• The Bear

• Nobody Wants This

• Only Murders in the Building

• The Gentleman

Best limited series, anthology series or television motion picture

• WINNER: Baby Reindeer

• Disclaimer

• Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

• Ripley

• The Penguin

• True Detective: Night Country

Cinematic and box office achievement

• WINNER: Wicked

• Alien: Romulus

• Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

• Gladiator II

• Inside Out 2

• The Wild Robot

• Twisters

Best original song — motion picture

• WINNER: El Mal (Emilia Pérez) — Clement Ducol, Camille

• Beautiful That Way (The Last Showgirl) — Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson

• Compress / Repress (Challengers) — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

• Forbidden Road (Better Man) — Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek

• Kiss The Sky (The Wild Robot) — Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi

• Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez) — Clement Ducol, Camille

Best original score

• WINNER: Challengers

• Emilia Pérez

• The Brutalist

• Dune: Part Two

• The Wild Robot

• Conclave

Best director — motion picture

• WINNER: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

• Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

• Edward Berger, Conclave

• Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

• Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

• Sean Baker, Anora

Best picture — animated

• WINNER: Flow

• Inside Out 2

• Memoir of a Snail

• The Wild Robot

• Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best actor in a motion picture — Musical/Comedy

• WINNER: Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

• Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

• Glen Powell, Hit Man

• Hugh Grant, Heretic

• Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

• Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Best actress in a motion picture — Musical/Comedy

• WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance

• Amy Adams, Nightbitch

• Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

• Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

• Mikey Madison, Anora

• Zendaya, Challengers

Best actress — limited series, anthology series or television motion picture

• WINNER: Jodie Foster: True Detective: Night Country

• Cate Blanchett: Disclaimer

• Cristin Milioti: The Penguin

• Kate Winslet: The Regime

• Naomi Watts: Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

• Sofia Vergara: Griselda

Best actor — limited series, anthology series or television motion picture

• WINNER: Colin Farrell: The Penguin

• Andrew Scott: Ripley

• Cooper Koch: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

• Ewan McGregor: A Gentleman in Moscow

• Kevin Kline: Disclaimer

• Richard Gadd: Baby Reindeer

Best picture — non-English language

• WINNER: Emilia Pérez

• All We Imagine as Light

• I’m Still Here

• The Girl With The Needle

• The Seed of The Sacred Fig

• Vermiglio

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

• WINNER: Ali Wong: Single Lady

• Adam Sandler: Love You

• Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was

• Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

• Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

• Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking

Best screenplay — motion picture

• WINNER: Peter Straughan, Conclave

• Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

• Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

• Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

• Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

• Sean Baker, Anora

Best actor — musical/comedy series

• WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

• Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

• Jason Segel, Shrinking

• Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

• Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

• Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Best supporting actor — television series

• WINNER: Tadanobu Asano: Shōgun

• Diego Luna: La Máquina

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach: The Bear

• Harrison Ford: Shrinking

• Jack Lowden: Slow Horses

• Javier Bardem: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Best supporting actress — television series

• WINNER: Jessica Gunning: Baby Reindeer

• Allison Janney: The Diplomat

• Dakota Fanning: Ripley

• Hannah Einbinder: Hacks

• Kali Reis: True Detective: Night Country

• Liza Colón-Zayas: The Bear

Best actor — drama series

• WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

• Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

• Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith

• Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

• Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

• Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Best supporting actor — motion picture

• WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

• Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

• Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

• Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

• Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

• Yura Borizov, Anora

Best television actress — musical/comedy series

• WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

• Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

• Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

• Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

• Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

• Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best supporting actress — motion picture

• WINNER: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

• Ariana Grande, Wicked

• Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

• Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

• Margaret Qualley, The Substance

• Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Best picture — Musical/Comedy

• WINNER: Emilia Pérez

• A Real Pain

• Anora

• Challengers

• The Substance

• Wicked

