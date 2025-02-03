The Grammy Awards 2025 Complete Winners List - Noise11.com

The Grammy Awards for 2025 are now complete. Beyoncé won the major award for Album of the Year.
Here is the winners list for 2025:
Album of the year
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Winner: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Charli XCX – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 4
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the year
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
The Beatles – Now And Then
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Charli XCX – 360
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – Fortnight
Song of the year
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em
Sabrina Carpnter – Please Please Please
Billie Eilish – Birds Of A Feather
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Chappel Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – Fortnight
Best new artist
Winner: Chappell Roan
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best pop vocal album
Winner: Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft
Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Best pop solo performance
Winner: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Beyoncé – Bodyguard
Charli XCX – Apple
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Best pop duo/group performance
Winner: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
Gracie Abrams ft Taylor Swift – Us
Beyoncé ft Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine
Best dance/electronic recording
Winner: Justice & Tame Impala – Neverender
Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On
Four Tet – Loved
Fred Again & Baby Keem – Leavemealone
Kaytranada ft Childish Gambino – Witchy
Best dance/electronic album
Winner: Charli XCX – Brat
Four Tet – Three
Justice – Hyperdrama
Kaytranada – Timeless
Zedd – Telos
Best dance/pop recording
Winner: Charli XCX – Von Dutch
Madison Beer – Make You Mine
Billie Eilish – L’Amour De Ma Vie
Ariana Grande – Yes, and?
Troye Sivan – Got Me Started
Best traditional pop vocal album
Winner: Norah Jones – Visions
Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur De Peau
Lake Street Dive – Good Together
Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream
Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish
Best Latin pop album
Winner: Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Anitta – Funk Generation
Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
Kenny García – García
Kali Uchis – Orquídeas
Best rock performance
Winner: The Beatles – Now And Then
The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles – Gift Horse
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
St. Vincent – Broken Man
Best rock song
Winner: St Vincent – Broken Man
The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
Green Day – Dilemma
Idles – Gift Horse
Best rock album
Winner: The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines DC – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – TANGK
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
Jack White – No Name
Best alternative music album
Winner: St Vincent – All Born Screaming
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God
Clairo – Charm
Kim Gordon – The Collective
Brittany Howard – What Now
Best alternative music performance
Winner: St Vincent – Flea
Cage The Elephant – Neon Pill
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake
Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
Best metal performance
Winner: Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
Judas Priest – Crown of Horns
Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy – Suffocate
Metallica – Screaming Suicide
Spiritbox – Cellar Door
Best rap performance
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Cardi B – Enough (Miami)
Common & Pete Rock ft Posdnuos – When The Sun Shines Again
Doechii – Nissan Altima
Eminem – Houdini
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Best melodic rap performance
Winner: Rapsody ft Erykah Badu – 3:AM
Jordan Adetunji ft Kehlani – Kehlani
Beyoncé ft Linda Martell & Shaboozey – Spaghettii
Future & Metro Boomin ft The Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You
Latto – Big Mama
Best rap song
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Rapsody ft Hit-Boy – Asteroids
Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign – Carnival
Future & Metro Boomin ft Kendrick Lamar – Like That
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Best rap album
Winner: Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal
J Cole – Might Delete Later
Common & Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol 1
Eminem – The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You
Best country solo performance
Winner: Chris Stapleton – It Takes A Woman
Beyoncé – 16 Carriages
Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best country duo/group performance
Winner: Beyoncé ft Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted
Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too
Brothers Osborne – Break Mine
Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses
Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
Best country song
Winner: Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em
Best country album
Winner: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Best R&B performance
Winner: Muni Long – Made For Me (Live On BET)
Jhené Aiko – Guidance
Chris Brown – Residuals
Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
SZA – Saturn
Best R&B song
Winner: SZA – Saturn
Kehlani – After Hours
Tems – Burning
Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Muni Long – Ruined Me
Best progressive R&B album
Joint Winner: Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You
Joint Winner: NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) – Why Lawd?
Durand Bernarr – En Route
Childish Gambino – Bando Stone And The New World
Kehlani – Crash
Best R&B album
Winner: Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
Muni Long – Revenge
Lucky Daye – Algorithm
Usher – Coming Home
Best African music performance
Winner: Tems – Love Me JeJe
Yemi Alade – Tomorrow
Asake & Wizkid – MMS
Chris Brown ft Davido & Lojay – Sensational
Burna Boy – Higher
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Winner: Daniel Nigro
Alissia
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Winner: Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Best comedy album
Winner: Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer
Ricky Gervais – Armageddon
Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner
Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die
Trevor Noah – Where Was I
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Winner: Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein – London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper
The Color Purple – Various Artists
Deadpool & Wolverine – Various Artists
Saltburn – Various Artists
Twisters: The Album – Various Artists
Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and televison)
Winner: Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
Laura Karpman – American Fiction
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
Kris Bowers – The Color Purple
Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross – Shōgun
Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media
Winner: Winifred Phillips – Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
Pinar Toprak – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
John Paesano – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Wilbert Roget, II – Star Wars Outlaws
Best song written for visual media
Winner: Jon Batiste – It Never Went Away (From American Symphony)
Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)
*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake – Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)
Olivia Rodrigo – Can’t Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
Barbra Streisand – Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
Best audio book narration
Winner: Jimmy Carter – Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration
George Clinton – …And Your Ass Will Follow
Guy Oldfield – All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words
Dolly Parton – Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones
Barbra Streisand – My Name Is Barbra
Best music video
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
A$AP Rocky – Tailor Swif
Charli XCX – 360
Eminem – Houdini
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – Fortnight
Best music film
Winner: American Symphony
June
Kings From Queens
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple
The Greatest Night In Pop
Best jazz vocal album
Winner: Samara Joy – A Joyful Holiday
Christie Dashiell – Journey In Black
Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner – Wildflowers Vol 1
Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding – Milton + Esperanza
Catherine Russell & Sean Mason – My Ideal
Best jazz instrumental album
Winner: Chick Corea & Béla Fleck – Remembrance
Ambrose Akinmusire ft Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley – Owl Song
Kenny Barron ft Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson – Beyond This Place
Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
Sullivan Fortner – Solo Game
Best alternative jazz album
Winner: Meshell Ndegeocello – No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin
Arooj Aftab – Night Reign
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Robert Glasper – Code Derivation
Keyon Harrold – Foreverland
Best jazz performance
Winner: Samara Joy feat. Sullivan Fortner – Twinkle Twinkle Little Me
The Baylor Project – Walk With Me, Lord
Lakecia Benjamin feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts, & John Scofield – Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck –Juno
Dan Pugach Big Band feat. Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts – Little Fears
Best musical theatre album
Winner: Hell’s Kitchen
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Best opera recording
Winner: Saariaho: Adriana Mater – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)
Adams: Girls Of The Golden West – John Adams, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas – Yannick Nézet-Séguin (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Moravec: The Shining – Gerard Schwarz, conductor (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)
Puts: The Hours – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best orchestral performance
Winner: Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
John Adams: City Noir – Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance – Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)
Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major – JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen – Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
Stravinsky: The Firebird – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
