AC/DC Power Up Tour Is Coming To Australia in November - Noise11.com

AC/DC will play their first Australian dates since 2015 in November 2025. All is set for two shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth and one for Adelaide.

Watch the Noise11.com 1992 Angus Young interview:

The AC/DC Power Up Australian tour dates are:

Wednesday 12 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground, on sale 1pm local

Friday 21 November – Sydney Accor Stadium, on sale 9am local

Sunday 30 November – Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final, on sale 10am local

Thursday 4 December – Perth Optus Stadium, on sale 1pm local

Sunday 14 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale 11am local

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, 26 June. For more information, visit https://www.tegvanegmond.com/.

Amyl and the Sniffers will open the shows.

The 2025 band is AC/DC—Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Phil Rudd:

The 2025 Power Up tour will open in Melbourne on 12 November 2025. AC/DC last play in Melbourne in December 2015. Read the Noise11 review here.

The setlist was:

AC/DC setlist, Melbourne, December 5, 2015

Main Set

Rock Or Bust (from Rock Or Bust, 2015)

Shoot To Thrill (from Back In Black, 1980)

Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Back In Black (from Back In Black, 1980)

Play Ball (from Rock Or Bust, 2015)

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirty Cheap, 1976)

Thunderstuck (from The Razors Edge, 1990)

High Voltage (from High Voltage, 1976)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Train (from Black Ice, 2008)

Hells Bells (from Back In Black, 1980)

Baptism of Fire (from Rock Or Bust, 2015)

You Shook Me All Night Long (from Back In Black, 1980)

Sin City (from Powerage, 1978)

Shot Down In Flames (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Have A Drink On Me (from Back In Black, 1980)

T.N.T. (from High Voltage, 1976)

Whole Lotta Rosie (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Let There Be Rock (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Encore

Highway To Hell (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

For Those About To Rock (from For Those About To Rock, 1981)

AC/DC have played Melbourne 129 times to date. The first time was pre-Bon Scott, with Dave Evans as lead singer, on 15 August 1974 at Festival Hall, Melbourne. This was before the release of the debut album ‘High Voltage’ on 17 February, 1975 which FUN FACT: did not include the song ‘High Voltage’.

AC/DC’s first Melbourne show as Festival Hall was as support act to Lou Reed.

If you were there you were amongst the first people in Melbourne to hear songs that were to come from the next two albums. There were a lot of covers from Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley and the Rolling Stones. The only release AC/DC had at the time was their debut single ‘Can I Sit Next To You Girl/Rocking In The Parlour’ (released 22 July, 1974). The a-side was re-recorded with Bon Scott on vocals for the second album ‘T.N.T.’

The first ever Melbourne setlist from 17 February, 1975 was:

No Particular Place to Go (Chuck Berry cover)

Shake, Rattle and Roll (Big Joe Turner & His Blues Kings cover)

Heartbreak Hotel (Elvis Presley cover)

Love Song (released on High Voltage, 1975)

Can I Sit Next to You Girl (single, 1974)

Rockin’ in the Parlour (single, 1974)

Soul Stripper (released on High Voltage, 1975)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Singer (released on TNT, 1975)

Show Business (released on High Voltage, 1975)

School Day (Ring Ring Goes the Bell) (Chuck Berry cover) (released on TNT, 1975)

Baby, Please Don’t Go (Joe Williams’ Washboard Blues Singers cover) (released on High Voltage, 1975)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (The Rolling Stones cover)

Honky Tonk Women (The Rolling Stones cover)

Watch the Noise11 interview with Mark Evans:

The most recent AC/DC show was in Cleveland in May.

AC/DC Setlist, Cleveland, 28 May 2025

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Back in Black (from Back In Black, 1980)

Demon Fire (from Power Up, 2020)

Shot Down in Flames (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Thunderstruck (from The Razor’s Edge, 1990)

Have a Drink on Me (from Back In Black, 1980)

Hells Bells (from Back In Black, 1980)

Shot in the Dark (from Power Up, 2020)

Stiff Upper Lip (from Stiff Upper Lip, 2000)

Highway to Hell (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Shoot to Thrill (from Back In Black, 1980)

Sin City (from Powerage, 1978)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Train (from Black Ice, 2008)

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)

High Voltage (from TNT, 1975)

Riff Raff (from Powerage, 1978)

You Shook Me All Night Long (from Back In Black, 1980)

Whole Lotta Rosie (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Let There Be Rock (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

TNT (from TNT, 1975)

For Those About To Rock (from For Those About To Rock, 1981)

