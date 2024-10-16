Slipknot Reveals Knotfest 2025 Australian Line-up - Noise11.com

The full line-up for Knotfest 2025 in Australia has been announced with Slipknot revealing their curated Australian touring party.

The line-up for 2025 Australia is:

Slipknot

A Day To Remember

BABYMETAL

Slaughter To Prevail

Polaris

Within Temptation

Enter Shikari

Hatebreed

In Hearts Wake

HEALTH

Miss May I

Vended

Sunami

Ticket Presale Information

Dates to buy tickets for Knotfest 2025 are:

• Knotfest 2024 Ticket Holders Presale: Monday 21st October, 9AM Local

• Knotfest.com Premium Members Presale: Monday 21st October, 10AM Local

• Knotfest.com Presale: Monday 21st October, 11AM Local

• Promoter Presale: Monday 21st October, 11AM Local

• General Public On Sale: Wednesday 23rd October, 3PM Local

Knotfest Australia 2025 Dates

Knotfest will be held in:

• Melbourne – Friday, 28th February

• Brisbane – Sunday, 2nd March

• Sydney – Saturday, 8th March

And if you really want to lash out …

ALL OUT LIFE VIP PACKAGE $1,299.90

– 1 x GA Knotfest Ticket

– Once in a lifetime opportunity to experience a Festival Backstage tour plus the opportunity to watch one of the sets from side of stage *

– Deluxe Limited edition 25th Anniversary exclusive Slipknot merchandise pack, not for sale to the general public **

– Exclusive access to the Knotfest VIP area with private bars and bathrooms ***

– A $50 voucher to use at F&B Outlets located in the VIP area

– Complimentary and priority access to the Knotfest museum ****

– Knotfest 25th Anniversary Souvenir Ticket *****

– Fast track VIP lanes for Merchandise and Bars – Look for the flags and skip the queue!

– Official VIP accreditation (lanyard and hard card)

– VIP entry lanes to fast track your entrance into the festival

– VIP staff to assist you on the day

