Melbourne International Jazz Festival Reveals Six More Acts for 2025 - Noise11.com

The Melbourne International Jazz Festival has added six more events including multi-Grammy Award winner Samara Joy making her first Australian appearance.
Samara released her first album in 2021. In 20223 she picked up Grammy Awards for Best New Artist for the debut album and Best Jazz Vocal Album for her second album ‘Linger Awhile’.
In 2024 she won another Grammy for Best Jazz Performance for her song ‘Tight’. In 2025 she won two more Grammy Awards, again for Best Jazz Performance for ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Me’ and Best Jazz Vocal Album for ‘A Joyful Holiday’.
New additions to the Melbourne International Jazz Festival are:
SAMARA JOY: Sunday 26 October
(Matinee), Hamer Hall
DANILO PEREZ: Saturday 18 October,
(Matinee), Melbourne Recital Centre
GARY BARTZ: Wednesday 22 October, 170
Russell
LINDA MAY HAN OH: Saturday 25
October, Melbourne Recital Centre
BILL FRISELL: Friday 24th to Sunday 26th
October, JazzLab (6-show residency)
MELANIE CHARLES +
WhoAllGonBeThere: Saturday 25
October, Max Watts
Pre-sale: Wednesday, 2 July
General on-sale: Thursday, 3 July
For tickets and more information, visit
www.melbournejazz.com
