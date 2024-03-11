Slipknot Will Headline Knotfest In Australia In 2025 - Noise11.com

Slipknot will return to Australia in 2025 for Knotfest.

Knotfest 2024 ticket holders will automatically be offered first release tickets for 2025.

KNOTFEST, the music and counterculture experience destination festival kicks off in Australia next week with a whole horde of surprises lying in wait and KNOTFEST 2024 ticketholders are in for a treat.

We’re stoked to announce the return of SLIPKNOT for KNOTFEST 2025 to celebrate their 25th Anniversary, together with a huge line-up to be announced later in the year.

Only KNOTFEST 2024 ticketholders will receive exclusive access to the first release of tickets to KNOTFEST 2025, which will be prior to all other presales.