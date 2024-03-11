Slipknot Will Headline Knotfest In Australia In 2025 - Noise11.com

Slipknot will return to Australia in 2025 for Knotfest.
Knotfest 2024 ticket holders will automatically be offered first release tickets for 2025.
KNOTFEST, the music and counterculture experience destination festival kicks off in Australia next week with a whole horde of surprises lying in wait and KNOTFEST 2024 ticketholders are in for a treat.
We’re stoked to announce the return of SLIPKNOT for KNOTFEST 2025 to celebrate their 25th Anniversary, together with a huge line-up to be announced later in the year.
Only KNOTFEST 2024 ticketholders will receive exclusive access to the first release of tickets to KNOTFEST 2025, which will be prior to all other presales.
Pantera and Disturbed will headline the Knotfest 2024 dates due to start on 21 March in Melbourne.
KNOTFEST AUSTRALIA 2024
DATES AND VENUES:
Thursday 21 March 2024 – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne
Saturday 23 March 2024 – Centennial Park, Sydney
Sunday 24 March 2024 – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane
LINE UP:
Pantera | Disturbed | Lamb Of God | Halestorm | The HU | Asking Alexandria
Wage War | Escape The Fate | Thy Art Is Murder | Skindred | SPEED
Windwaker | Brand Of Sacrifice | King Parrot
