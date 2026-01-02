Global And Australian Streaming Charts Reveal 2025's Biggest Songs - Noise11.com

As the New Year begins, streaming platforms have revealed the songs that defined 2025, highlighting a mix of blockbuster collaborations and K-pop influence. Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music’s Replay charts show a global audience gravitating towards high-profile partnerships.

Spotify Wrapped 2025 confirmed that collaborations were at the forefront of global streaming trends. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” topped the global list, with Billie Eilish making a notable double appearance with “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” and “WILDFLOWER.” K-Pop made its mark with ROSÉ and Bruno Mars’ “APT.,” which also achieved the distinction of being the most-identified song on Shazam worldwide, demonstrating the genre’s growing mainstream footprint.

Other standout tracks included Bad Bunny’s “DtMF,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “luther (with sza),” and Alex Warren’s breakout hit “Ordinary,” which dominated both Australian and UK charts. The top 10 globally also featured “back to friends” by sombr, “Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, and Gracie Abrams’ reflective “That’s So True.”

Bad Bunny reclaimed Spotify’s title as the world’s most-streamed artist for the fourth time, surpassing 19.8 billion streams, with his album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS becoming the most-streamed album globally. The Netflix soundtrack KPop Demon Hunters was a notable second, underscoring the ongoing influence of film music on streaming behaviour.

Apple Music’s year-end charts told a similar story, with ROSÉ and Bruno Mars’ “APT.”, Kendrick Lamar’s “luther” and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” leading the global rankings. Tyler, The Creator was recognised as Apple Music’s Artist of the Year, thanks to the enduring popularity of his album Chromakopia.

In Australia, Spotify Wrapped 2025 showed Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” as the most-streamed song overall, followed closely by Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” and Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER.” ROSÉ and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” rounded out the top five, demonstrating the local appetite for international collaborations.

Apple Music Australia mirrored this trend, with “APT.” by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars topping the charts, marking a historic first for a K-pop artist reaching #1 on the platform’s global daily chart. Other major tracks included Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther,” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile,” and The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless.”

Despite the global dominance of contemporary pop and hip-hop, Australian listeners also showed strong support for heritage acts but not much new Australian music. The most-streamed Australian songs of the year included Vance Joy’s “Riptide” (2013), Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” Sonny Fodera’s “Somedays,” The Kid LAROI’s “NIGHTS LIKE THIS,” and The Temper Trap’s “Sweet Disposition.” AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” returned to prominence, boosted by the band’s Power Up tour, highlighting the enduring power of Australian rock classics.

Taylor Swift retained the top spot as Australia’s most-streamed artist for the third consecutive year, while The Wiggles led the charts for local acts, demonstrating the wide range of musical tastes among Australian listeners.

Soundtracks proved a key driver of streaming numbers worldwide and locally. The Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters produced seven charting tracks, with “Golden” emerging as the standout. Several of 2025’s most popular songs were actually released in late 2024, proving the staying power of tracks like Kendrick Lamar’s “luther,” which received a significant boost following his Super Bowl performance.

The year also reflected growing trends in cross-genre collaborations and international appeal. ROSÉ’s partnerships with Bruno Mars, K-pop soundtrack contributions, and the global influence of Latin and hip-hop artists such as Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar highlighted 2025 as a year where streaming audiences were more diverse than ever.

Spotify Top 10 Streamed Song Globally for 2025:

1 “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

2 “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

3 “APT.” – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

4 “Ordinary” – Alex Warren

5 “DtMF” – Bad Bunny

6 “back to friends” – sombr

7 “Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI (from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack)

8 “luther (with sza)” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

9 “That’s So True” – Gracie Abrams

10 “WILDFLOWER” – Billie Eilish

Apple Music Top 10 Streamed Songs Globally for 2025:

1 “APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

2 “luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

3 “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

4 “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

5 “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

6 “That’s So True” – Gracie Abrams

7 “Ordinary” – Alex Warren

8 “Timeless” – The Weeknd & Playboi Carti

9 “WILDFLOWER” – Billie Eilish

10 “30 for 30” – SZA & Kendrick Lamar

Spotify Top 10 Most-Streamed Songs Overall in Australia for 2025:

1 “Ordinary” – Alex Warren

2 “That’s So True” – Gracie Abrams

3 “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

4 “back to friends” – sombr

5 “APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

6 “Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI (from KPop Demon Hunters)

7 “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

8 “undressed” – sombr

9 “Messy” – Lola Young

10 “The Days – NOTION Remix” – Chrystal & NOTION

Apple Music Top 10 Streamed Songs in Australia for 2025:

“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“That’s So True” – Gracie Abrams

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

“Timeless” – The Weeknd & Playboi Carti

“WILDFLOWER” – Billie Eilish

“30 for 30” – SZA & Kendrick Lamar

