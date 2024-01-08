Billie Eilish’s Barbie Song Wins Best Original Song At The Golden Globe Awards - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish ‘What Was I Made For’, written for the movie ‘Barbie’, has won Best Original Song at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Eilish beat two another Barbie songs, Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ and Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance The Night’ as well as Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me’s “Addicted to Romance Lenny Kravitz (Rustin’s “Road to Freedom”), and Jack Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s “Peaches”).

In her acceptance speech Eilish said, “I was not expecting this in that moment. It was exactly a year ago almost that we were shown the movie and I was very miserable and depressed at the time. Writing that song kind of saved me a little bit. A year later, here we are and I feel incredibly lucky and grateful.”

Billie Eilish ‘What Was I Made For’ is competing for Grammy Awards in Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Pop Solo Performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards on Sunday February 4 from Los Angeles.

In 2021 Billie Eilish’s James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and then the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media and then in 2022 won Best Original Song at the Oscars.

