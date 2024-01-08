 Billie Eilish’s Barbie Song Wins Best Original Song At The Golden Globe Awards - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish’s Barbie Song Wins Best Original Song At The Golden Globe Awards

by Paul Cashmere on January 8, 2024

in News

Billie Eilish ‘What Was I Made For’, written for the movie ‘Barbie’, has won Best Original Song at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Eilish beat two another Barbie songs, Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ and Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance The Night’ as well as Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me’s “Addicted to Romance Lenny Kravitz (Rustin’s “Road to Freedom”), and Jack Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s “Peaches”).

In her acceptance speech Eilish said, “I was not expecting this in that moment. It was exactly a year ago almost that we were shown the movie and I was very miserable and depressed at the time. Writing that song kind of saved me a little bit. A year later, here we are and I feel incredibly lucky and grateful.”

Billie Eilish ‘What Was I Made For’ is competing for Grammy Awards in Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Pop Solo Performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards on Sunday February 4 from Los Angeles.

In 2021 Billie Eilish’s James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and then the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media and then in 2022 won Best Original Song at the Oscars.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White Starts Talking Up New Music for 2024

Jack White appears to be teasing new music.

5 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Fan Died At Concert from Heat Exhaustion

The death of a Taylor Swift fan at a concert held in Rio de Janeiro last month was due to heat exhaustion, police have confirmed.

December 29, 2023
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Bublé Opens Up About Son’s Cancer Journey

Michael Bublé has opened up about how his son's cancer diagnosis caused his attitude towards life to change drastically.

December 22, 2023
Finneas
The Next Billie Eilish Album Is 85% Done

Finneas has teased progress on his sister Billie Eilish's upcoming album.

December 21, 2023
Lorde Melodrama
Lorde Teases New Music For 2024

Lorde has explained when fans can expect her new music.

December 20, 2023
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Files To Habe Harassment Charges Dropped

Lizzo's legal team has filed a motion to dismiss her former wardrobe stylist's harassment and discrimination lawsuit.

December 20, 2023
Amp Fiddler Dies Aged 65

Keyboard player Joseph ‘Amp’ Fiddler, a member of Parliament and Funkadelic, and who also worked with Seal, Jamiroquai, Prince, Was (Not Was) and Maxwell, has died at the age of 65.

December 19, 2023