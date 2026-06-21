Mystikal Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison Over 2022 Rape Case - Noise11 Music News

Rapper Mystikal, born Michael Lawrence Tyler, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree rape in a Louisiana case stemming from a 2022 assault at his home.

by Paul Cashmere

New Orleans rapper Mystikal has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree rape in connection with an assault that occurred at his Louisiana home in 2022. The sentence was handed down this week in the 23rd Judicial District Court in Gonzales, Louisiana, bringing to a close a case that has kept the artist behind bars without bond for almost four years.

The 55-year-old performer, whose legal name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, entered a guilty plea in March 2026 as part of an agreement that reduced the original first-degree rape charge to third-degree rape. The plea deal spared Tyler from the possibility of a mandatory life sentence under Louisiana law. Under the agreement, prosecutors accepted a sentence capped at 20 years imprisonment.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim described a violent attack that took place at Tyler’s Prairieville home in 2022. According to testimony presented in court, she told the judge that Tyler punched and choked her, pulled braids from her hair and forcibly raped her. She also alleged that he prevented her from leaving the property by taking her phone and car keys.

The victim urged the court to impose the maximum available punishment, telling the judge that the assault had caused lasting physical and emotional trauma. Tyler, addressing the court during the hearing, expressed remorse and stated: “If that’s what I did, I deserve every day of this sentence. I’m sorry. I hope you heal.”

As part of the sentence, Tyler will not be eligible for parole and will receive credit for time already served since his arrest in 2022. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

The case began after authorities responded to reports of a sexual assault involving a woman who sought medical treatment at a local hospital. Investigators alleged that the victim sustained minor physical injuries during the attack. Tyler was subsequently arrested and booked into Ascension Parish Jail.

Initially, prosecutors charged him with first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, simple robbery and criminal damage to property. The guilty plea resolved the most serious allegations and avoided a trial on the original first-degree rape charge.

The sentence marks the latest chapter in a career that once placed Mystikal among the most successful Southern rappers of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Born and raised in New Orleans, Tyler emerged through the city’s influential hip-hop scene before achieving mainstream success with a string of national hits.

His breakthrough arrived with the album Let’s Get Ready in 2000, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart. The record produced two of his biggest crossover singles, Shake Ya Ass and Danger (Been So Long), helping establish him as one of the defining voices of Southern rap during the period.

The commercial momentum continued with Tarantula in 2001, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. Tyler also became widely known through collaborations including Move Bitch with Ludacris and guest appearances with artists including Mariah Carey, Lil Wayne and Mark Ronson.

However, legal troubles repeatedly interrupted his career. In 2004, Tyler was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery and extortion involving his hairstylist. The conviction required him to register as a sex offender. Following his release in 2010, he returned to recording and touring but faced further legal issues.

In 2012, he served three months in jail after a domestic abuse case that violated the terms of his probation. In 2017, Tyler was charged with rape and kidnapping and spent approximately 18 months in custody before those charges were ultimately dropped.

A week before the latest sentencing hearing, Tyler reportedly attempted to withdraw his guilty plea, arguing in a court filing that he had been under emotional pressure when he accepted the agreement. The court rejected the motion and allowed the plea to stand.

The 20-year sentence effectively removes Tyler from public life well into his seventies. While his music remains part of the story of Southern hip-hop’s commercial rise at the turn of the century, the legal proceedings and criminal convictions have become an equally significant part of his legacy.

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