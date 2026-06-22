Neil Young Archives Volume IV Taking Shape As Unreleased Music From 1987 To 2004 Emerges - Noise11 Music News

Neil Young has confirmed that work on Archives Volume IV is entering its final stages, offering fans their clearest indication yet of what to expect from the next chapter in his ambitious archival project. The collection will span the years 1987 to 2004, a period that includes some of Young’s most celebrated albums as well as several dramatic shifts in musical direction, collaborations and live projects.

The announcement comes less than two years after the release of Archives Volume III in September 2024. That box set covered the years 1976 to 1987 and continued a project that began with Archives Volume I in 2009 and expanded with Volume II in 2022. Together, the collections have gradually documented Young’s career through unreleased recordings, alternate versions, live performances, films and studio sessions.

For fans and historians of Young’s work, Volume IV may be the most revealing instalment yet. The years between 1987 and 2004 saw Young emerge from one of the most controversial periods of his career and re-establish himself as both a critical and commercial force. It was also an era that produced some of his most enduring songs, including Rockin’ In The Free World and Harvest Moon, while reconnecting him with Crazy Horse and introducing collaborations with artists such as Pearl Jam and Booker T. & the M.G.’s.

Young has disclosed that newly discovered recordings from the period are now being prepared for release. According to Young, many of the recordings have been mixed and refined specifically for the collection. Among the most significant changes are recordings from the Bluenotes era surrounding the 1988 album This Note’s For You.

Young said that several performances from the Bluenote Café period have been remixed with greater emphasis on lead vocals and bass. He explained that when the recordings were originally mixed he prioritised the band’s swing and instrumental performance, whereas the newer versions place greater focus on the songs and lyrics.

The project will also delve deeply into the sessions surrounding Freedom, the landmark 1989 album that re-established Young’s standing after a turbulent decade. Young has confirmed that rehearsal recordings for Saturday Night Live performances, including an early version of Fuckin’ Up, will be featured alongside material recorded at New York’s Hit Factory studios.

Unlike previous archival releases that largely preserved recordings in their original state, Volume IV appears willing to present selected material in updated form. Young has stressed that any altered versions will be available alongside the original recordings through the Neil Young Archives platform, preserving a record of how the music first existed while allowing listeners to hear revised interpretations.

The timeframe covered by Volume IV encompasses an extraordinary run of albums. Beginning with Life in 1987 and This Note’s For You in 1988, the collection moves through Freedom, Ragged Glory, Harvest Moon, Sleeps With Angels, Mirror Ball, Broken Arrow, Silver & Gold, Are You Passionate? and Greendale.

That sequence alone suggests several likely areas of focus. Ragged Glory sessions from 1990 remain among the most sought-after unreleased recordings in Young’s catalogue, while the Harvest Moon era is known to contain alternate takes and studio performances that have never received official release. The Pearl Jam collaboration Mirror Ball also generated extensive recording activity beyond the album itself, much of which remains unheard.

The inclusion of films may prove equally significant. Young has indicated that numerous films are part of the collection. Given the years involved, fans can reasonably expect material connected to the 1991 Weld concert film and the ambitious Greendale film project from 2003. Visual documentation has become an increasingly important component of the Archives series and has often contained performances unavailable elsewhere.

There is also a broader industry significance to Volume IV. While many veteran artists have embraced archival releases, few projects have matched the scale, continuity and historical detail of Young’s Archives programme. Each volume has effectively rewritten sections of his recorded history, revealing how songs evolved and how major albums were assembled.

The final shape of Archives Volume IV remains unknown, and Young has not announced a release date. However, his comments suggest the project is now deep into production and approaching completion. If previous volumes are a guide, the set will likely combine unreleased songs, alternate mixes, live recordings, films and extensive documentation.

For a career that has continually reinvented itself, the years between 1987 and 2004 represent one of Neil Young’s richest creative periods. Archives Volume IV appears poised to open that chapter in unprecedented detail, bringing listeners closer to the sessions, performances and decisions that shaped nearly two decades of music.

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