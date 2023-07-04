Neil Young Performs Third Solo Show With Some Minor Changes - Noise11.com

Neil Young has played the third show on his west coast Coastal Tour. Show three featured ‘Vampire Blues’ from 1974’s ‘On The Beach’ and ‘Rocking In The Free World’ from 1989’s ‘Freedom’.

Young’s Coastal tour is only playing west coast USA venues. It is his first tour since 2019. The shows are solo and acoustic, just Neil and his guitar. The setlist features songs from both the rarely played ‘Sleeps with Angels’ (1994) and ‘Mirror Ball’ (1995) albums and first performances of two songs from ‘Barn’ (2021) and ‘World Record’ (2022).

Neil Young, Los Angeles, July 3, 2023 Setlist

I’m the Ocean (from Mirrorball, 1995)

Homefires (from Archives Vol 11, Disc 6 The Old Homestead, recorded 1974, released 2020)

Burned (from Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield, 1966)

On the Way Home (from Buffalo Springfield, Last Time Around, 1968)

If You Got Love (track listed on Trans, 1983 but not included on the album)

My Heart (from Sleeps With Angels, 1994)

Vampire Love (from On The Beach, 1974)

Prime of Life (from Sleeps With Angels, 1994)

When I Hold You in My Arms (from Are You Passionate, 2002)

Mother Earth (Natural Anthem) (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

Ohio (Crosby Stills Nash & Young single, 1970)

Days That Used to Be (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

Don’t Forget Love (from Barn, 2021)

Heart of Gold (from Harvest, 1972)

Encore:

Love Earth (from World Record, 2022)

Rocking In The Free World (from Freedom, 1989)

