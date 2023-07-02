 Neil Young Rolls At Rarities At First Concert Tour Since 2019 - Noise11.com
Neil Young. image by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Rolls At Rarities At First Concert Tour Since 2019

by Paul Cashmere on July 2, 2023

in News

Neil Young has performed a treasure trove of rarities at the first show of his first concert tour since 2019 and played many songs never performed live before.

Young performed at the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre in Los Angeles on Friday, 30 June, 2023. It is his Coastal Tour 2023, visiting only US west coast venues.

Making its first appearance at a Neil Young show was ‘A Dream That Can Last’ from 1994’s ‘Sleeps With Angels’. Young has rarely visited the ‘Sleeps With Angels’ album because of its personal nature. The title track was written about the death of Kurt Cobain who was found with a suicide note quoting the Young ‘Hey Hey My My’ lyric “It’s better to burn out than to fade away”. ‘Prime of Life’ and ‘My Heart’ were also played. Young had only performed ‘Prime of Life’ three times before and ‘My Heart’ five times and then only in 1994 when the album was released.

Two songs from 1995’s ‘Mirrorball’, Neil’s album with Pearl Jam as his backing band, were also played. ‘Song X’ was last played in 1995, ‘I’m the Ocean’ in 1997.

‘Homefires’ is another rarity and has been played 19 times but remained unreleased until the Archives Volume II box of 2020.

‘If You Got Love’ is another unreleased song although it was listed but does not appear on the 1983 album ‘Trans’. Young last performed the song in 1986.

‘When I Hold You In My Arms’ from the album with Booker T & The MG’s ‘Are You Passionate?’ was played for the first time since 2001.

Neil Young also showcased his most two recent studio albums ‘’Barn’ (2021) and ‘World Record’ (2022) with a song each both making their live debut ‘Don’t Forget Love’ and ‘Love Earth’.

This is not a show for casual fans who only know Young’s radio songs. If you were that person in this room, who would have known maybe two or three songs (Ohio, Heart of Gold and possibly Four Strong Winds). For Neil Young fans this was a dream setlist.

Neil Young, Los Angeles, June 30, 2023 Setlist

I’m the Ocean (from Mirrorball, 1995)
Homefires (from Archives Vol 11, Disc 6 The Old Homestead, recorded 1974, released 2020)
Burned (from Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield, 1966)
On the Way Home (from Buffalo Springfield, Last Time Around, 1968)
If You Got Love (track listed on Trans, 1983 but not included on the album)
My Heart (from Sleeps With Angels, 1994)
A Dream That Can Last (from Sleeps With Angels, 1994)
Song X (from Mirrorball, 1995)
Prime of Life (from Sleeps With Angels, 1994)
When I Hold You in My Arms (from Are You Passionate, 2002)
Mother Earth (Natural Anthem) (from Ragged Glory, 1990)
Ohio (Crosby Stills Nash & Young single, 1970)
Days That Used to Be (from Ragged Glory, 1990)
Don’t Forget Love (from Barn, 2021)
Heart of Gold (from Harvest, 1972)

Encore:
Love Earth (from World Record, 2022)
Four Strong Winds (from Comes A Time, 1978)

Neil Young Coast Tour 2023 dates:

Friday, June 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford – SOLD OUT
Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford – SOLD OUT
Monday, July 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford – SOLD OUT
Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford – SOLD OUT
Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT
Monday, July 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell
Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre – SOLD OUT
Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek
Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage
Monday, July 24 — Lake Tahoe, CA — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Alice Cooper Billion Dollar Babies quad
Alice Cooper and Black Sabbath Classics To Be Reissued In Quadraphonic Sound

‘Billion Dollar Babies’ by Alice Cooper, ‘Paranoid’ by Black Sabbath, ‘Nightmares… and Other Tales from the Vinyl Jungle’ by The J. Geils Band, and ‘Red Octopus’ by Jefferson Starship are being reissued in Quadrophonic sound on Bluray.

2 days ago
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Shares Long Lost Version of ‘Sedan Delivery’ Ahead of Official ‘Chrome Dreams’ Release

Neil Young will release his long lost ‘Chrome Dreams’ album in August and has shared an early edition of ‘Sedan Delivery’, which would later make its way onto the 1979 ‘Rust Never Sleeps’ album.

2 days ago
Richard Wright Wet Dream
‘Wet Dream’, the Debut Solo Album For Richard Wright of Pink Floyd Gets Steven Wilson Remix Treatment

‘Wet Dream’, the first solo album from Pink Floyd co-founder and keyboard player Richard Wright, has been remixed by Steven Wilson and will be reissued in September.

2 days ago
Rolling Stones Forty Licks
The Rolling Stones ‘Forty Licks’ To Be Released On Vinyl For The First Time

The Rolling Stones 40th anniversary album ‘Forty Licks’ is to be released on vinyl for the first time and also released as a digital album for the first time.

3 days ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Says Bruce Springsteen ‘Ruined It For Everyone”

Sir Paul McCartney joked that Bruce Springsteen has “ruined it for everyone" as fans now expect three to four-hour gigs.

3 days ago
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason Has Driven A Holden And Wasn’t Happy With It

Pink Floyd drummer and car collector and enthusiast Nick Mason says he has driven an Australian car and he is not proud of it. Nick once drove a Holden in a Grand Prix.

4 days ago
Donald Fagen and Steely Dan photo by Ros O'Gorman
Steely Dan fans Fall For Another “Royal Scam’ Over Lost Track ‘The Second Arrangement’

Steely Dan fans around the world appear to be going crazy over news of a newly unearthered Steely Dan treasure, the missing ‘Gaucho’ track ‘The Second Arrangement’ but it isn’t that new.

4 days ago