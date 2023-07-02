Neil Young Rolls At Rarities At First Concert Tour Since 2019 - Noise11.com

Neil Young has performed a treasure trove of rarities at the first show of his first concert tour since 2019 and played many songs never performed live before.

Young performed at the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre in Los Angeles on Friday, 30 June, 2023. It is his Coastal Tour 2023, visiting only US west coast venues.

Making its first appearance at a Neil Young show was ‘A Dream That Can Last’ from 1994’s ‘Sleeps With Angels’. Young has rarely visited the ‘Sleeps With Angels’ album because of its personal nature. The title track was written about the death of Kurt Cobain who was found with a suicide note quoting the Young ‘Hey Hey My My’ lyric “It’s better to burn out than to fade away”. ‘Prime of Life’ and ‘My Heart’ were also played. Young had only performed ‘Prime of Life’ three times before and ‘My Heart’ five times and then only in 1994 when the album was released.

Two songs from 1995’s ‘Mirrorball’, Neil’s album with Pearl Jam as his backing band, were also played. ‘Song X’ was last played in 1995, ‘I’m the Ocean’ in 1997.

‘Homefires’ is another rarity and has been played 19 times but remained unreleased until the Archives Volume II box of 2020.

‘If You Got Love’ is another unreleased song although it was listed but does not appear on the 1983 album ‘Trans’. Young last performed the song in 1986.

‘When I Hold You In My Arms’ from the album with Booker T & The MG’s ‘Are You Passionate?’ was played for the first time since 2001.

Neil Young also showcased his most two recent studio albums ‘’Barn’ (2021) and ‘World Record’ (2022) with a song each both making their live debut ‘Don’t Forget Love’ and ‘Love Earth’.

This is not a show for casual fans who only know Young’s radio songs. If you were that person in this room, who would have known maybe two or three songs (Ohio, Heart of Gold and possibly Four Strong Winds). For Neil Young fans this was a dream setlist.

Neil Young, Los Angeles, June 30, 2023 Setlist

I’m the Ocean (from Mirrorball, 1995)

Homefires (from Archives Vol 11, Disc 6 The Old Homestead, recorded 1974, released 2020)

Burned (from Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield, 1966)

On the Way Home (from Buffalo Springfield, Last Time Around, 1968)

If You Got Love (track listed on Trans, 1983 but not included on the album)

My Heart (from Sleeps With Angels, 1994)

A Dream That Can Last (from Sleeps With Angels, 1994)

Song X (from Mirrorball, 1995)

Prime of Life (from Sleeps With Angels, 1994)

When I Hold You in My Arms (from Are You Passionate, 2002)

Mother Earth (Natural Anthem) (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

Ohio (Crosby Stills Nash & Young single, 1970)

Days That Used to Be (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

Don’t Forget Love (from Barn, 2021)

Heart of Gold (from Harvest, 1972)

Encore:

Love Earth (from World Record, 2022)

Four Strong Winds (from Comes A Time, 1978)

Neil Young Coast Tour 2023 dates:

Friday, June 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford – SOLD OUT

Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford – SOLD OUT

Monday, July 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford – SOLD OUT

Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford – SOLD OUT

Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT

Monday, July 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell

Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre – SOLD OUT

Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek

Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage

Monday, July 24 — Lake Tahoe, CA — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

