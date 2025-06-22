 AC/DC Drop The Biggest Hint Yet of The World’s Worst Kept Secret The 2025 Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Angus Young of AC/DC. photo by Ros O'Gorman

AC/DC Drop The Biggest Hint Yet of The World’s Worst Kept Secret The 2025 Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 22, 2025

The news AC/DC fans have been waiting for is about to drop. The Australian tour announcement is imminent with even AC/DC now spreading the gossip on their socials with the iconic Thunderbolt symbol prominently on display along one of Melbourne’s busiest streets, Punt Road in Cremorne.

The Nylex Tower, once the site of a Paul Kelly music video, has the Thunderbolt for all to see since Friday night in Melbourne.

That pretty much puts an official stamp on the AC/DC Australia tour despite Lord Mayor Nicholas Preece blabbing on the radio about it already and Adelaide reporting an appearance at the Supercars in November.

Dates of 12 and 16 November have been kicked around for Melbourne, 30 November for Adelaide, plus for fans in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane a few smiling faces are also expected.

This will be AC/DC’s first dates in Australia since 2015. The wait time for the official word is almost here.

Watch the Noise11.com 1992 Angus Young interview:

Watch the Noise11 interview with Phil Rudd:

Watch the Noise11 interview with Mark Evans:

