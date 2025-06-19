Deep Purple Live Classic ‘Made In Japan’ Gets The Steven Wilson Treatment - Noise11.com

Deep Purple’s iconic 1972 live album ‘Made In Japan’ has been given the Steven Wilson treatment.

Wilson’s 2025 remix will be included in a 2025 edition of the expanded album. The original expanded edition was released in 2014. This expanded edition is that again with the added Wilson remix.

In 2014, Deep Purple released all three concerts that were used to make up the 1972 release. They were the 15 and 16 August 1972 concerts in Osaka and the 17 August 1972 concert from Tokyo. A fourth disc featured the encores from the three shows.

The charm of the 2014 reissue was the inclusion of the banter between the songs, not included on the original 1972 album.

“We came halfway around the world and found the audience singing every word. It was magical,” Roger Glover said of the album.

‘Made In Japan’ arrived in 1972 between ‘Machine Head’ released that same year and ‘Who Do We Think We Are’, released in 1973. The lead song from the 1973 album was ‘Woman From Tokyo’, written as a tribute to Japan. Deep Purple were one of the first western rock bands to perform in Japan.

Fun fact: Deep Purple rarely performed ‘Woman from Tokyo’ until 1985 when it became a staple of the setlist until 2016 but has not been performed since. Another classic ‘Child In Time’, which was performed in Japan, has not been performed by Deep Purple since 2002. Both songs feature singer Ian Gillan screams which he can no longer vocally reach.

Listen to the new Steven Wilson remix of ‘Highway Star’ for Osaka, 16 August, 1972.

MADE IN JAPAN (SUPER DELUXE EDITION)

10LP Track Listing

LP One: Original Album (2025 Steven Wilson Remix)

Side One

“Highway Star”

“Child In Time”

Side Two

“Smoke On The Water”

“The Mule”

LP Two: Original Album (2025 Steven Wilson Remix)

Side One

“Strange Kind Of Woman”

“Lazy”

Side Two

“Space Truckin’”

LP Three: Osaka, August 15, 1972

Side One

“Highway Star”

“Smoke On The Water”

Side Two

“Child In Time”

“The Mule”

LP Four: Osaka, August 15, 1972

Side One

“Strange Kind Of Woman”

“Lazy”

Side Two

“Space Truckin’”

LP Five: Osaka, August 15, 1972

Side One

“Black Night”

“Speed King”

Side Two: Osaka, August 16, 1972

“Highway Star”

“Smoke On The Water”

LP Six: Osaka, August 16, 1972

Side One

“Child In Time”

“The Mule”

Side Two

“Strange Kind Of Woman”

“Lazy”

LP Seven: Osaka, August 16, 1972

Side One

“Space Truckin’”

Side Two

“Black Night”

“Lucille”

LP Eight: Tokyo, August 17, 1972

Side One

“Highway Star”

“Smoke On The Water”

Side Two

“Child In Time”

“The Mule” (Drum Solo)

LP Nine: Tokyo, August 17, 1972

Side One

“Strange Kind Of Woman”

“Lazy”

Side Two

“Space Truckin’”

LP Ten: Tokyo, August 17, 1972

Side One

“Black Night”

“Speed King”

Side Two

“Black Night” (German Single Edit)

“Space Truckin’” (Mexican Single Edit)

“Smoke On The Water” (U.S. Single Edit)

MADE IN JAPAN (SUPER DELUXE EDITION)

5CD+1BR Track Listing

CD One: Original Album (2025 Steven Wilson Remix)

“Highway Star”

“Child In Time”

“Smoke On The Water”

“The Mule”

“Strange Kind Of Woman”

“Lazy”

“Space Truckin’”

CD Two: Osaka, August 15, 1972

“Highway Star”

“Smoke On The Water”

“Child In Time”

“The Mule” (Drum Solo)

“Strange Kind Of Woman”

“Lazy”

“Space Truckin’”

CD Three: Osaka, August 16, 1972

“Highway Star”

“Smoke On The Water”

“Child In Time”

“The Mule” (Drum Solo)

“Strange Kind Of Woman”

“Lazy”

“Space Truckin’”

CD Four: Tokyo, August 17, 1972

“Highway Star”

“Smoke On The Water”

“Child In Time”

“The Mule” (Drum Solo)

“Strange Kind Of Woman”

“Lazy”

“Space Truckin’”

CD Five: The Encores

“Black Night” (Osaka, August 15, 1972)

“Speed King” (Osaka, August 15, 1972)

“Black Night” (Osaka, August 16, 1972)

“Lucille” (Osaka, August 16, 1972)

“Black Night” (Tokyo, August 17, 1972)

“Speed King” (Tokyo, August 17, 1972)

Single Edits

“Black Night” (German Single Edit)

“Space Truckin’” (Mexican Single Edit)

“Smoke On The Water” (U.S. Single Edit)

Blu-ray

Made in Japan – Steven Wilson Atmos Mix

MADE IN JAPAN (STEVEN WILSON REMIX)

2LP Track Listing

LP One: Original Album (2025 Steven Wilson Remix)

Side One

“Highway Star” (Osaka, August 16)

“Child In Time” (Osaka, August 16)

Side Two

“Smoke On The Water” (Osaka, August 15)

“The Mule” (Tokyo, August 17)

LP Two: Original Album (2025 Steven Wilson Remix)

Side One

“Strange Kind Of Woman” (Osaka, August 16)

“Lazy” (Tokyo, August 17)

Side Two

“Space Truckin’” (Osaka, August 16)

