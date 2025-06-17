 Angry Anderson and Phil Rudd Re-Record 1974 ‘Something To Say’ Album - Noise11.com
Buster Brown Something to Say 2025 edition

Angry Anderson and Phil Rudd Re-Record 1974 ‘Something To Say’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on June 17, 2025

in News

Before AC/DC, before Rose Tattoo, there was Buster Brown.

The band featured Gary ‘Angry’ Anderson on vocals, Phil Rudd on drums, Paul Grant on guitar, John Moon on guitar, Geordie Leach on bass and Chris Wilson on keyboards.

After Buster Brown, Angry formed Rose Tattoo and Phil Rudd joined AC/DC. Buster Brown only made the one album.

We I asked Phil Rudd is it was Angry Anderson or Gary Anderson then he said “he was Mouse. He won’t like that. Now we know what he was so fucking angry about”.

Phil recalled the time of great Aussie rock. “There were a lot of other bands around at the time. I won’t mention any names because they are not around anymore. AC/DC is still around and is bigger and better than its ever been. We nailed it. No-one has ever done what AC/DC did out of anywhere. Conquered the world. Especially Angus. He loves conquering the world”.

Watch the Phil Rudd Noise11 interview:

In 2005 Gil Matthews re-released Buster Brown’s ‘Something To Say’ on his Aztec Records label and it featured bonus tracks, one being the 1980 Rose Tattoo version of ‘Release Legalise’ which Angry re-recorded as a solo record in 2021.

“I was given a copy of the re-release of Buster Brown and I left it in a box. It has bonus tracks on it and one of them is ‘Realise Legalise’. That is the original cut. It was a jam. It was printed on about 50 copies. The guy who produced the session said nothing is going to happen so you might as well take them. I took them as a keepsake. Gil (Matthews) somehow discovered the original tapes or he lifted it off a single because he and Lobby were really close. When Gil started Aztec Records the first album that he picked as the first album on this brand new label was Buster Brown’.

The new tracklisting for the album is:

Something To Say
Buster Brown
Let Me In
Rock ‘n Roll Lady
Young Spunk
The Apprentice
Roll Over Beethoven

