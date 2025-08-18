Ronnie Rondell Jr. (1937–2025): An Exuberant Flame in Hollywood - Noise11.com

Ronald Reid “Ronnie” Rondell Jr., the fearless Hollywood stuntman whose fiery handshake graced the cover of Pink Floyd’s legendary 1975 album Wish You Were Here has died at age 88.

Rondell passed away on August 12, 2025 in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Born on February 10, 1937 in Hollywood, Ronnie was steeped in the world of filmmaking. His father worked behind the camera in early television and silent films, and from childhood Ronnie found himself on sets, eventually making his screen debut as a child in Ma and Pa Kettle at the Fair (1952). After serving as a Navy diver, he became a standout stuntman, doubling for TV stars like David Janssen, Robert Horton, and Doug McClure.

In 1963, Rondell performed a daring pole-fall in Kings of the Sun, and also pulled off dramatic stunts in Ice Station Zebra, including crashing cars and fiery spectacle. 1970, he co-founded Stunts Unlimited alongside Hal Needham and Glenn R. Wilder—an elite troupe of action specialists.

His later career spanned the ’80s and ’90s with credits in Blazing Saddles (1974), Lethal Weapon, Thelma & Louise, Speed, The Crow, and coordinating stunts for Star Trek: First Contact, Batman & Robin, Sphere, and Deep Blue Sea.

In 2003, he even returned from retirement to stage a breathtaking car-chase sequence in The Matrix Reloaded, working alongside his son, R.A. Rondell, the film’s stunt coordinator.

Despite a storied career, Ronnie endured personal loss when his son Reid Rondell (also a stuntman) tragically died in a helicopter crash during filming of Airwolf in 1985.

His work was celebrated with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Taurus World Stunt Awards in 2004 and induction into the Hollywood Stuntman’s Hall of Fame, a testament to his enduring impact on the craft.

Perhaps Rondell’s most immortal moment came on the cover of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here, an album deeply themed around absence, alienation, and the concept of “getting burned”, a phrase used in music circles to describe the exploitation of artists.

Art director Storm Thorgerson of Hipgnosis envisioned two businessmen shaking hands, one literally engulfed in flames, to evoke that bitter metaphor of being “burned.” Photographer Aubrey “Po” Powell oversaw the shoot at Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, California.

Rondell, donned in a flame-retardant layer beneath a suit and wig, was doused in gasoline and set ablaze. He performed the scene some fifteen times, with the fifteenth take singeing his moustache after a wind shift, but he remained steadfast until the image was captured.

The shoot was done manually, not digitally, because Hipgnosis preferred authentic effects over artificial retouching. The result was a strikingly real photograph conveying raw emotion and conceptual depth.

OBITUARY

Ronald Reid “Ronnie” Rondell Jr. will be forever remembered as the man who literally became a blaze for the sake of art—a stuntman whose life was a blaze of daring, professionalism, and creative spirit. He embarked on over 100 film and television projects, not merely performing stunts but often coordinating them and directing second-unit sequences.

Born and raised in the heart of Hollywood, Ronnie’s path seemed preordained. He translated early exposure to the glimmering world of cinema into a lifelong mastery of it, becoming one of the industry’s most respected stunt performers. Whether throwing himself off a burning pole in Kings of the Sun, orchestrating explosive vehicle crashes, or executing death-defying leaps, he delivered heart-stopping visuals that audiences most definitely felt.

His career trajectory took him from daredevil action to mentorship and leadership. As a founding member of Stunts Unlimited, he shaped industry standards and mentored generations of performers. His versatility extended to roles behind the camera as a second unit director, helming action scenes for genre films like The Mighty Ducks and Captain Ron, and even directing No Safe Haven.

Yet, Ronnie’s bravest performance may well have been for Pink Floyd. In 1975, he agreed to be engulfed in flames for an album cover that would become iconic. “I’d been doing a lot of fire work,” he later recalled. The stunt was executed with precision—and danger. A gust of wind once singed his moustache mid-shake, but the shot was captured. This image captured the world’s imagination and became a symbol of painful authenticity.

His sense of duty and artistry extended beyond self-preservation. That iconic image was real, unfiltered, and visceral—not photoshopped—and that’s why it endures as art.

Ronnie’s life was also marked by loss and dignity. The tragic death of his son Reid in 1985 during a stunt underscored the risks in their profession. But Ronnie carried on, leading others with kindness and unwavering passion.

His colleagues extol his legacy. In a message shared from Stunts Unlimited:

“Ronnie was not just a legend, he was legendary … a generous mentor whose talents set the bar for every aspiring stunt person.”

On August 12, 2025, at 88, his life came to its end in peaceful reflection at a care facility in Missouri. He leaves behind wife Mary Rondell; his son R.A. Rondell (also following in his footsteps); grandchildren Brandon, Rachel, Dalton; great-grandchild Rocco; and brother Ric. His absence now echoes in an industry, and in an album cover, that once captured him ablaze.

Ronnie Rondell Jr. didn’t just set fires, he ignited inspiration.

