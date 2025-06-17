Piecing Together The AC/DC Aussie Tour Rumours - Noise11.com

Over the last 36 hours there has been a lot of talk about an imminent AC/DC Australian tour announcement for 2025. It is looking like we will be hearing a confirmation of the tour, maybe next Monday.

The word coming from a caller into radio station 3AW in Melbourne as well as information sourced by 5AA in Adelaide suggests dates of 12 and 16 November for Melbourne and 30 November for Adelaide.

The Adelaide date is rumoured to be taking place on Sunday November 30 at the bp Adelaide Grand Final. That being the case, that would give the bp Adelaide Grand Final a Saturday night show with Lenny Kravitz followed by a Sunday night show from AC/DC.

The Melbourne dates four days apart sound strange on the surface but looking at the European tour dates, AC/DC played second shows in Paris, Madrid and Gothenburg four days apart. If the Australian tour sticks to that format, inbetween 16 November in Melbourne and 30 November in Adelaide would give AC/DC time for three shows, maybe two in Sydney and one in Brisbane. Perth would then be either before Melbourne (or most likely) after Adelaide.

All of this is speculation based on a jigsaw puzzle still being put together but as they say, ‘never let the truth get in the way of a good story’.

AC/DC last toured Australia in 2015. The previous tours with Brian Johnston were:

Rock or Bust (2015)

Black Ice (2010)

Stiff Upper Lip (2001)

Ballbreaker (1996)

The Razors Edge (1991)

Blow Up Your Video (1988)

Back In Black (1981)

Bon Scott’s last shows in Australia were for the ‘A Giant Dose of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ tour of 1977.

