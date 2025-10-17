Nick Batterham Expands His Cinematic Sound With ‘First Snow (Music For Piano And Strings)' - Noise11.com

ARIA-nominated Melbourne composer, musician and sound designer Nick Batterham has released his new classical album First Snow (Music For Piano And Strings), a collection of meditative instrumental compositions that continues the emotional journey he began through his acclaimed collaborations with visual artist Rone.

The album, available now on vinyl, CD and digital, marks a new chapter in Batterham’s evolution from indie-rock guitarist to composer of sweeping cinematic works. First Snow will have its concert premiere at Tempo Rubato in Brunswick on Monday 10 November, where Batterham’s compositions will be performed alongside selections from his evocative Rone soundtracks.

The release arrives with a new video for the album’s title track, directed by Ben Cunningham, a filmmaker known for his breathtaking nature cinematography. Batterham describes the clip as “a slow and meditative journey following water from the snowy peaks to the ocean, speaking to a timeline beyond human experience and the connectedness of all things.” The video joins earlier album visuals for An Invitation and Spectrogram: I Undulations.

While Batterham may now be known for his haunting string arrangements, his roots lie deep in Melbourne’s indie-rock scene. As co-writer and guitarist for The Earthmen, he earned an ARIA Award nomination in the 1990s, sharing stages with Alanis Morissette, INXS, Smashing Pumpkins and The Breeders. He later joined Cordrazine as guitarist and producer, contributing to the band’s enduring presence in Australia’s alternative landscape.

His solo work has also been prolific, with seven albums including Lovebirds (2021) and The Sentimentalist (2024), both released through Cheersquad Records. Each project has showcased a deepening sensitivity to melody and mood, paving the way for his transition to instrumental composition.

That shift took full form through his partnership with Rone, beginning with Empire (2019) and continuing through Rone In Geelong (2021) and Time (2022-23), the immersive installation that transformed Melbourne’s Flinders Street Station ballroom into a living memory of the city’s past. Batterham’s soundtrack for Time became a quiet sensation, selling over 3,000 copies and drawing audiences of more than 100,000.

“I’m very grateful to Rone for setting me on this path,” Batterham reflects. “Having my music embedded in the visual worlds he creates allowed the emotions of my music to connect with audiences in a way I’d never experienced before. The sadness, the melancholy, became beautiful and comforting.”

First Snow continues that exploration of beauty and melancholy. Performed by a stellar ensemble – Zoë Black (violin), Christopher Moore (viola), Michelle Wood (cello) and Batterham himself on piano – the record captures the purity and stillness implied by its title. Additional contributions come from David Berlin, Tamara Murphy, Daniel Farrugia, Rhys Boak, Carlo Barbaro and Daniel Beasy, expanding the sonic palette with subtle touches of brass, reeds and percussion.

“The album started as a pure piano quartet,” Batterham explains, “but some pieces called for more instrumentation. I’ve followed my ear into new sounds and tonal combinations, letting synthesizers create a warm and sparse landscape for the solitary strings to float above.”

Recorded and mixed over three years in Batterham’s Pascoe Vale South studio, First Snow reflects his background not only as a musician but also as an award-winning film sound designer. His credits include Bromley: Light After Dark (2023), The Plains (2022), All This Mayhem (2014) and Lionel (2009), which earned him an AFI nomination for Best

At its core, First Snow is a record about emotion and renewal – a musical metaphor for wiping the slate clean. “Looking back, I can see my through line is the communication of emotion – expressing mine and helping others communicate theirs,” Batterham says. “These pieces are slow, cinematic and open to interpretation. I hope listeners find themselves in them.”

Nick Batterham – First Snow (Music For Piano And Strings) Album Launch

📍 Tempo Rubato, 34 Breese St, Brunswick

🗓 Monday 10 November 2025, 8:00 PM

First Snow (Music For Piano And Strings) is out now on white vinyl LP, CD and digital via Bandcamp, Rocksteady Records, Readings Books and all streaming platforms.

👉 nickbatterham.com/shop

