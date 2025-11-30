Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Confirm Aldous Harding For The Wild God Tour - Noise11.com

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will return to Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand in early 2026 with The Wild God Tour, and have confirmed Aldous Harding as support for the full run of shows. The announcement arrives as the 31 January concert at Alexandra Gardens in Melbourne reaches capacity, with limited tickets still available for the 30 January and 1 February dates.

The shows mark the band’s first appearances in the region since 2017, and follow a triumphant international run that travelled through the UK, Europe and North America across 2024 and 2025.

The Wild God Tour is being presented in large outdoor locations in Melbourne, Sydney, Fremantle and Brisbane, and in major indoor venues in Adelaide and Wellington. The scope of these sites allows full presentation of the production, with an emphasis on clarity, immersion and sonic detail, which has become a signature for the group.

Aldous Harding will open every Australian and Aotearoa New Zealand show. Harding emerged from the Lyttelton folk community in New Zealand and gained early attention when Anika Moa invited her to support a show after hearing her busking outside a venue. That moment led to a steady ascent through releases on Flying Nun, Spunk and later 4AD.

Her debut album introduced a sparse and arresting style, and subsequent releases strengthened her profile. Producer John Parish, known for his work with PJ Harvey and Sparklehorse, collaborated with Harding on Party, Designer and Warm Chris. The album Designer delivered her breakout moment, with The Barrel winning the 2019 APRA Silver Scroll. Her 2022 album Warm Chris reached number one in New Zealand, supported by the singles Tick Tock and Ennui.

Harding draws from folk traditions while employing understated arrangements, which intensify the intimacy of her live performances. Her inclusion on the tour adds a strong contemporary counterpoint to the vast catalogue of The Bad Seeds.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds remain one of Australia’s most influential music exports, with Cave’s songwriting shaping alternative music across multiple generations. The band’s body of work includes key albums such as Tender Prey, The Boatman’s Call, No More Shall We Part and Skeleton Tree. Their continued evolution has ensured that each tour presents new dimensions of their sound.

The current touring production has been praised for its scale, precision and emotional reach. Reports from its international run described extended sets exceeding two hours, with Cave leading the ensemble through material that carries equal measures of tension and transcendence.

AUSTRALIA AND AOTEAROA NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

Fremantle Park, Perth WA, Saturday 17 January

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA, Tuesday 20 January

The Domain Sydney, NSW, Friday 23 January

The Domain Sydney, NSW, Saturday 24 January

RNA Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD, Tuesday 27 January

Alexandra Gardens, Melbourne VIC, Friday 30 January

Alexandra Gardens, Melbourne VIC, Saturday 31 January, sold out

Alexandra Gardens, Melbourne VIC, Sunday 1 February

TSB Arena, Wellington NZ, Thursday 5 February

TSB Arena, Wellington NZ, Friday 6 February

Tickets are available now from nickcave.com.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)