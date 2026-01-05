Nick Jonas Kicks Off 2026 With New Single “Gut Punch” Ahead Of Solo Album Sunday Best - Noise11.com

Nick Jonas has rung in the new year with a bold, emotionally charged statement, releasing his new single “Gut Punch” today via Republic Records. The track provides a first taste of his forthcoming solo album, Sunday Best, set for release on February 6, and marks what he describes as his most candid and introspective work to date.

“Gut Punch” opens with delicate piano chords and raw, reflective lyrics, capturing a moment of personal vulnerability that crescendos into an anthem-like chorus. Jonas sings, “Hit me like a gut punch. I hurt my own feelings. How did I get so good at being mean to myself?” The song examines the pressure of personal expectations and the self-criticism many experience in the pursuit of growth. Jonas explained, “I tend to be hyper critical of myself, not typically about my appearance or getting older, but I was wondering, ‘Am I doing everything to be the best version of myself? Am I a present and thoughtful husband? Am I a good father?’”

Jonas first performed “Gut Punch” live in November during select tour stops in Las Vegas and later shared it with fans during the Jonas Brothers’ Samsung TV Plus New Year’s Eve celebration, setting the tone for what promises to be a deeply personal chapter in his career.

Sunday Best is Jonas’ first solo project in nearly five years, and he approaches it with a sense of artistic renewal. Across the album, he explores themes of honesty, rediscovery, and growth, drawing inspiration from pivotal life moments over the past two years. As a husband and father, Jonas brings an unprecedented level of personal reflection to his music, offering listeners a glimpse into experiences he has never previously shared publicly.

Musically, Jonas returns to his roots, incorporating the warmth and spirituality of his early days singing in church choirs. Sunday Best features rich arrangements, layered instrumentation, and vivid lyricism, blending contemporary pop with soulful, introspective elements that highlight Jonas’ most emotionally resonant work to date.

“I’m so excited to share these new stories, candid thoughts, quiet walks home in the city, and snapshots of my life over these past few years,” Jonas said. “And while this album was made over the course of the last two years, it was truly 33 years in the making.”

Born in Dallas, Texas, Nick Jonas’ career began on Broadway at age seven, performing roles in productions including A Christmas Carol, Beauty and the Beast, and Les Misérables. He rose to international prominence as part of the Jonas Brothers, whose chart-topping albums, including A Little Bit Longer and Lines, Vines and Trying Times, earned multi-platinum certifications and cemented their place as pop icons.

The group’s Disney Channel-era projects, including Camp Rock and the series Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream, introduced Jonas to millions of fans, while solo ventures allowed him to establish his voice as a songwriter and producer. His solo discography includes Nick Jonas (2014), Last Year Was Complicated (2016), and Spaceman (2021), with multiple hits such as “Jealous,” “Chains,” and “Close” [feat. Tove Lo].

Beyond music, Jonas has forged a successful acting career, with credits including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Good Half, and the upcoming Power Ballad. He has also worked as an executive producer on projects such as Dash & Lily and a forthcoming unscripted series exploring the Indian pre-wedding sangeet tradition.

Jonas’ influence extends beyond entertainment, with philanthropic work focused on diabetes awareness and education through organisations including Beyond Type 1. He has also made notable contributions to fashion and lifestyle, collaborating on footwear, fragrance, and apparel collections, as well as co-launching ultra-premium tequila Villa One.

“Gut Punch” is available now to stream across all platforms. Sunday Best arrives February 6, 2026, with pre-orders and pre-saves available now.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)