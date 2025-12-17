Nick Reiner Charged With Murder Of Parents Rob Reiner And Michele Singer Reiner - Noise11.com

In a development that has sent shockwaves through Hollywood and the global entertainment community, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced formal charges today against Nick Reiner, 32, in connection with the deaths of his parents, legendary filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner and photographer-producer Michele Singer Reiner.

The charges, filed earlier this afternoon, include two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of multiple murders. Authorities allege Nick Reiner personally used a knife in the killings, which carry a potential sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty, pending prosecutorial decision. Reiner is currently being held without bail.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell, Hochman emphasised that charges are not evidence, and that the case will be rigorously examined in court.

“Evidence is something we present to meet the standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” Hochman said, underscoring the preliminary nature of the investigation. He also confirmed that Reiner will undergo medical clearance before his arraignment, at which point he will enter a plea.

Hochman acknowledged the personal and professional tragedy involved, calling cases of familial homicide “some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching” for his office. “Rob Reiner was a brilliant actor and director, an iconic force in our entertainment industry for decades. His wife Michele Singer Reiner was an equally iconic photographer and producer,” he said, noting the commitment of prosecutors Habib Bailey and Jonathan Chung to holding the accused accountable.

Chief McDonnell described the circumstances surrounding the deaths, which were discovered on December 14 in the Reiners’ Brentwood home on South Chadborn Avenue. Officers from the West Los Angeles Division responded to a death investigation, where both bodies were found inside the residence.

“The evidence gathered led to the arrest of their son, Nick Reiner, who was taken into custody later that night without incident,” McDonnell said, highlighting the extensive work of the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division. He also extended condolences to the Reiner family and expressed gratitude to all criminal justice partners involved.

Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton, Chief of Detectives, declined to comment on whether family members provided information during the investigation, citing ongoing court proceedings. Authorities have also withheld details regarding Reiner’s mental health or potential drug influence, stating that any evidence in these areas will be presented during hearings.

Rob Reiner, 78, had a career spanning more than five decades, establishing himself as a towering figure in American television and film. He first rose to fame as Mike “Meathead” Stivic on All In The Family, earning multiple Primetime Emmy Awards. Reiner went on to direct cult classics including This Is Spinal Tap, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery, and A Few Good Men.

Born to comedy legend Carl Reiner and Estelle Reiner, Rob inherited a deep sense of storytelling and performance that would define his prolific career. His wife, Michele Singer Reiner, was a respected photographer and producer, and together they co-founded organisations focused on early childhood development and philanthropy. The couple had three children: Jake, Nick, and Romy, and Rob was the adoptive father of Tracy Reiner, daughter of director Penny Marshall.

Nick Reiner had publicly discussed his struggles with substance abuse from adolescence and pursued a career in writing. He co-penned the 2015 film Being Charlie, directed by his father, which drew loosely from his personal experiences with addiction and recovery. Rob described Nick as “the heart and soul of the film,” highlighting their collaborative efforts as a way to bridge past estrangement.

Jake Reiner has continued in the family tradition as an actor, writer, and producer, while Romy Reiner has appeared in projects including Curb Your Enthusiasm and You People. Tracy Reiner remains active as an actress and director, contributing to projects such as The Princess Diaries and Pretty Woman.

The case is being treated with the utmost gravity due to the special circumstances designation. Hochman noted that while there is no anticipated delay beyond standard first-degree murder cases, discovery for the defence will be extensive. Questions regarding time and cause of death have not yet been released, and prosecutors stress that speculation should be avoided.

As of this report, Nick Reiner remains in custody and is expected to be arraigned following medical clearance. The investigation is ongoing, with LAPD and the District Attorney’s office collaborating closely to ensure thorough and transparent legal proceedings.

The deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner mark a profound loss for both their family and the entertainment industry, whose work has influenced generations of actors, directors, and audiences worldwide.

