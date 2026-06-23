Nigel Dick To Lift The Curtain On MTV's Golden Era In New Memoir Music Video Mischief - Noise11 Music News

Music video director Nigel Dick, the filmmaker behind clips for Britney Spears, Oasis, Guns N’ Roses, Cher and Paul McCartney, will publish his memoir Music Video Mischief on September 15, 2026, chronicling four decades at the centre of the music video revolution.

by Paul Cashmere

Nigel Dick, one of the most prolific music video directors of the MTV era, is set to publish Music Video Mischief on September 15, 2026. The book traces Dick’s unlikely path from motorcycle messenger and record company employee in London to a filmmaker whose work helped define the visual identities of some of the biggest artists of the past 40 years, including Oasis, Britney Spears, Guns N’ Roses, Cher, Ozzy Osbourne and Paul McCartney.

The memoir arrives at a time when the role of music videos is being reassessed in the streaming age. While platforms such as MTV once served as a primary gateway for discovering artists, music videos today compete for attention across YouTube, TikTok and social media. Dick’s account offers a first-hand perspective on a period when the format was evolving rapidly and directors, artists and labels were effectively inventing a new visual language in real time.

According to publisher Trouser Press Books, Music Video Mischief examines the creative, commercial and often chaotic realities of producing videos for major recording artists. Dick recounts the logistical challenges, creative disagreements and unexpected moments that shaped projects involving some of the biggest names in popular music.

The director, who co-founded the influential production company Propaganda Films, has directed more than 450 music videos and numerous documentaries and feature films. His credits include landmark works such as Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas?, Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child O’ Mine, Oasis’ Wonderwall, Cher’s Believe, Celine Dion’s Falling Into You and Britney Spears’ Oops!… I Did It Again.

The book also includes personal recollections that reveal how unexpectedly accessible some of the industry’s biggest stars could be. In one excerpt, Dick recalls being contacted about directing a video for Paul McCartney shortly after his years working as a motorcycle messenger. What followed was a direct phone conversation with the former Beatle.

“Ullo, Dickey. Paul speaking. Say hello to Linda, she’s in the car with me,” McCartney reportedly told him during the call, a moment Dick describes as remarkably relaxed given McCartney’s stature in popular culture.

Another excerpt revisits the making of Oasis’ Don’t Look Back In Anger video in Los Angeles. Working under tight deadlines, Dick drew inspiration from The Beatles and enlisted actor Patrick Macnee, famous for his role in The Avengers, to appear in the clip. The production ultimately received a less-than-glowing review from Noel Gallagher, who later dismissed the finished result in characteristically blunt terms.

Dick’s career mirrors the rise of music videos as a major creative force within the music industry. Born in Catterick, North Yorkshire, on 21 March 1953, he studied architecture before abandoning that path for the music business. His early years included a remarkably varied collection of jobs, ranging from farm labourer and cab driver to construction worker, waiter and motorcycle messenger.

His first major industry role came at Stiff Records, where he worked with artists including Madness, Ian Dury and Lene Lovich. During the early 1980s he moved to Phonogram Records and directed the original Band Aid video for Do They Know It’s Christmas?, one of the defining visual documents of the decade.

By 1986 he had relocated to Los Angeles, where he co-founded Propaganda Films. The company became one of the most influential production houses of the era, producing music videos and commercials while helping launch the careers of numerous directors.

Dick’s filmography spans generations of artists and musical styles. Alongside his work with rock acts including Def Leppard, Alice In Chains, Ozzy Osbourne and Tears For Fears, he also directed videos for pop artists such as Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Jessica Simpson, Anastacia and Westlife. His visual interpretation of …Baby One More Time helped establish Spears as a global pop phenomenon, while his work with Oasis became closely associated with the Britpop movement of the mid-1990s.

The publication of Music Video Mischief may also contribute to a broader re-evaluation of music video directors whose influence often remained behind the scenes. While artists received public recognition, directors like Dick helped create many of the images that became inseparable from the songs themselves.

With a release date set for September, the memoir promises a detailed insider account of one of music’s most visually transformative periods. For fans of MTV’s peak years, as well as those interested in how iconic music videos were conceived and executed, Dick’s recollections provide a rare perspective from a filmmaker who was present for many of the format’s defining moments.

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