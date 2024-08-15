Oasis Drop Rare Version of 'Sad Song' - Noise11.com

Oasis have released a rare version of ‘Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov ’92)’.

The demo cut features frontman Liam Gallagher on lead vocals instead of brother and guitarist Noel Gallagher who recorded the bonus track for 1994’s seminal ‘Definitely Maybe’ LP.

Fans have already had the previously shelved ‘Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)’ and ‘Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)’ tunes.

Set for release on August 30 – the release date of the landmark album – the new formats boast tracks abandoned from the original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios, as well as outtakes recorded at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall, newly mixed for the first time by Noel with Callum Marinho.

Fans can also dive into new sleeve notes from Creation Records boss Alan McGee – who discovered the Britpop legends and offered to sign them then and there – and journalist Hamish MacBain.

The ‘Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)’ album is available to pre-order now on Limited-Edition Deluxe 4LP and Deluxe 2CD formats plus exclusive coloured vinyl – ‘Up In The Sky’ “Learning to fly” lyric inspired blue and white marble 2LP, and ‘Digsy’s Dinner’ “Strawberries and cream” lyric inspired pink and white marble 2LP. It will also be available on Limited-Edition blue cassette and digital formats. All formats include the 2014 remastered version of the album.

Liam – who has been at loggerheads with his brother Noel since a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris in 2009 – recently completed a sold-out ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary tour.

Liam said his estranged brother turned down his offer to reunite with him on the jaunt.

When a fan asked if Noel would be taking part, Liam replied: “He’s been asked and he’s refused.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

