Oasis Melbourne Show Disrupted By “C*nt Who “Launched That Flare” - Noise11.com

Liam Gallagher has fired back at the moron who set a flare off at the first Australian Oasis concert in Melbourne on Friday night.

On his socials Liam wrote, “To the massive C*NT who launched that flare into the crowd last night at the gig in Melbourne you are 1 seriously f*cked up individual and you will get yours trust me”.

Noise11 was there to capture the disruption:

One fan posted a closer view of the dickhead with the flare:

here’s some evidence for you liam pic.twitter.com/cR4pZ7vsim — Cameron (@Cammo140) October 31, 2025

Oasis, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne – Concert Review

Oasis returned to Australia for the first time in 20 years with Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium playing host to this first show for the Australian tour.

From the off, the set moved like a best-of in motion, opening with the kind of confident roar with ‘Hello’ that has defined Oasis since the mid-1990s. ‘Morning Glory’ just three songs in, reminded fans of what they had missed for the past tow decades.

Liam prowled the stage with his trademark scowl and beloved parka, while Noel’s guitar chimed with the crystalline hooks that made songs like Supersonic, Live Forever and Wonderwall anthems for Oasis. The night’s atmosphere was a mix of veteran devotion and younger curiosity, underlined why the band’s reunion has been one of the year’s most talked about music events.

There were moments of pure Gallagher mischief. Liam told an improbable yarn about meeting a kangaroo called Drew, who allegedly informed him Australians are “potheads” who spend too much time at “barbecue,” before “bouncing off,” an aside that earned both boos and belly laughs. He closed the anecdote with, “Only in Australia!” and then crashed straight into Cigarettes & Alcohol, the old bravado intact but now tempered by a certain ease that comes from years of touring.

Noel had his own string of quieter, pointed moments mid-set, delivering three songs back-to-back – Talk Tonight, Half The World Away and Little By Little. He dedicated Half The World Away to the Irish, while Liam’s brief nod to “Bring It On Down” came with a cheeky dedication to “the glue sniffer.” Later, a faulty guitar lead during Slide Away was fixed on the fly, adding a touch of live unpredictability that fans of Oasis have come to expect.

There was a brief, heartfelt moment when Liam dedicated Live Forever, though it was unclear who the dedication was for. Then, with the crowd already in full voice, he joked, “This is the last one. I’m old now and need to go to bed,” before charging into Rock ‘N’ Roll Star to close the main set in proper Oasis fashion.

The encore brought structure, humour and singalong euphoria. The band introductions led into The Masterplan, Noel’s showcase of quiet strength and melody. Don’t Look Back In Anger followed, as close to a religious moment as modern rock gets, with the entire stadium joining in.

Liam reappeared, grinning, saying that people had warned them not to come to Australia because “it’s hot” and “you don’t need a parka,” spreading his arms wide and declaring, “Well that’s bullshit.” From there, Wonderwall swept across the closed-roof stadium, every phone torch lit, before Champagne Supernova closed the night, complete with two flares lit in the crowd, creating a fiery end to an unforgettable evening.

Oasis setlist Friday 31 October 2025, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Hello (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, 1995)

Acquiesce (The Masterplan, 1998 – originally B-side to “Some Might Say”, 1995)

Morning Glory (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, 1995)

Some Might Say ((What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, 1995)

Bring It On Down (Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Cigarettes & Alcohol (Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Fade Away (The Masterplan, 1998 – originally B-side to “Cigarettes & Alcohol”, 1994)

Supersonic (Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Roll With It (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, 1995)

Talk Tonight (The Masterplan, 1998 – originally B-side to “Some Might Say”, 1995)

Half the World Away (The Masterplan, 1998 – originally B-side to “Whatever”, 1994)

Little by Little (Heathen Chemistry, 2002)

D’You Know What I Mean? (Be Here Now, 1997)

Stand by Me (Be Here Now, 1997)

Cast No Shadow (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, 1995)

Slide Away (Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Whatever (The Masterplan, 1998 – originally standalone single, 1994)

Live Forever (Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Encore:

The Masterplan (The Masterplan, 1998 – originally B-side to “Wonderwall”, 1995)

Don’t Look Back in Anger ((What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, 1995)

Wonderwall ((What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, 1995)

Champagne Supernova ((What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, 1995)

Tour Dates:

Friday 31 October 2025 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Saturday 1 November 2025 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Tuesday 4 November 2025 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Friday 7 November 2025 – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8 November 2025 – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Photo Gallery: Oasis in Melbourne 31 October 2025 photos by Harriet K Bols supplied by Scrabble PR/Live Nation Australia

