 The Black Sorrows Bring History And Heart To Melbourne Recital Centre - Noise11.com
The Black Sorrows performing live at Melbourne Recital Centre.

The Black Sorrows at Melbourne Recital Centre 22 November 2025 photo by Winston Robinson

The Black Sorrows Bring History And Heart To Melbourne Recital Centre

by Paul Cashmere on November 25, 2025

in News

The Black Sorrows returned to Melbourne Recital Centre on 22 November 2025 with a show that honoured more than four decades of music. Close to 50 musicians have been part of the group since the early years, yet founder Joe Camilleri remains the steady force at the front. His voice still rings clear and strong, and his energy has not faded.

The current line-up feels like a supergroup built from the last forty years of Australian music. Tony Floyd of Things Of Stone And Wood is on drums, Claude Carranza of Kids In The Kitchen is on guitar, and Mark Gray of Wa Wa Nee is on bass. Long time keyboard player James Black is now more than thirty years into his run with the band. Atlanta Coogan has been a key voice since 2010, and she continues the tradition of powerful female vocals that shaped the group in the late 80s.

That legacy began with the Bull sisters, who helped define The Black Sorrows sound. Songs like Never Let Me Go became landmarks because of Vika Bull, so stepping into that space is no easy task. Atlanta handled it with confidence and respect. She carried the melody with strength and gave the song the emotional lift it needs. Joe matched her tone with ease, a sign that his voice has stayed in fine form.

Joe works like a musical athlete. Years of touring have kept his range intact. Never Let Me Go puts pressure on both voices, yet Joe at 77 delivered a performance that would have pleased his younger self. His tone stayed warm and controlled throughout the night.

The show highlighted the new album The Quintessential Black Sorrows. It is more than a greatest hits package. It acts as a guided walk through the full history of the band, from the 1984 album Sonala to the 2024 release The Way We Do Business. The set list took a similar path. Joe replaced the early Brown Eyed Girl cover from Sonala with another Van Morrison favourite, Jackie Wilson Said, which fit the night with more punch.

Radio favourites filled the room with crowd energy. Hold On To Me, Chained To The Wheel, Never Let Me Go and Harley And Rose remain staples across stations and they landed with the same warmth as ever. Joe also reached into his Jo Jo Zep And The Falcons catalogue with Hit And Run and Shape I’m In, which pleased long time fans who followed his work before The Black Sorrows began.

Across the last two decades Joe has been one of the most prolific recording artists in the country. Albums like Citizen John in 2019, Saint Georges Road in 2022 and The Way We Do Business in 2024 stand beside his most loved work. They show that he is still creating music with purpose and spark.

The Black Sorrows already have tour dates running through April 2026, and it is fair to expect the rest of the year to fill fast. This line-up plays with heart, memory and skill, and Joe remains the centre of it all with no sign of slowing.

Check Black Sorrows dates here

The Black Sorrows are Joe Camilleri on vocals, guitar, sax and harp, Claude Carranza on guitar and vocals, Mark Gray on bass and vocals, James Black on keyboards and vocals, Tony Floyd on drums and vocals, and Atlanta Coogan on backing vocals.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Cordrazine
Cordrazine Call Time Once More As Final Ep ‘You See In Me’ Arrives

Cordrazine will close the book on their unique and often fragile history with the release of their final EP You See In Me on 5 December, with the band confirming that their EP launch at the Northcote Social Club on 12 December will double as their last ever performance. The decision brings an emotional end to one of Australia's most intriguing indie pop-rock stories, born in Melbourne in the mid-1990s and revived in sporadic but treasured bursts across the decades.

1 day ago
Dave Favours & The Roadside Ashes performing, promotional image for the album Service Station Chicken
Dave Favours & The Roadside Ashes Hit A New Peak With Service Station Chicken

Service Station Chicken, the third full-length album from Dave Favours & The Roadside Ashes, arrives today and marks a significant evolution in the band's creative identity. The release reflects a group that has now settled into a mature and confident sound, shaped by years on the local circuit and a deep regard for the roots of Australian independent rock.

4 days ago
TISM performing at Sydney Opera House 2026 announcement
TISM Add In The Round Tickets For Sold Out Sydney Opera House Concerts

TISM will finally give fans another chance to secure a seat at their 2026 Sydney Opera House takeover, with both previously sold out shows now reconfigured as in the round events, allowing new tickets to be released this week. The band continue to reject all pressure to add a third date, instead shifting both concerts into a full 360 degree layout, creating additional seating around the stage and activating the choir seats behind the performance area. These positions, although behind the stage, will place fans unusually close to the action, creating a rare vantage point for what are already set to be two extraordinary nights.

November 18, 2025
Port Fairy Folk Festival 2026 line-up announcement promotional image
Port Fairy Folk Festival Expands 2026 Line-Up With Global Folk Icons

The Port Fairy Folk Festival has unveiled its third artist announcement for 2026, widening an already ambitious program with a rich collection of international trailblazers and Australian favourites. The festival returns to Port Fairy from 6 to 9 March 2026, continuing its long tradition of presenting world-class folk, roots and culturally diverse music in one of Victoria's most picturesque seaside towns.

November 18, 2025
Forever Ends Here band promotional photo by Jay Wennington
Forever Ends Here Return With New EP I’m Still Trying To Find Myself A New Chapter For The Pop Punk Favourites

Forever Ends Here have re-emerged with a renewed sense of purpose, releasing their reflective and forward-thinking EP I'm Still Trying To Find Myself. The record marks a fresh era for the Sydney and Melbourne based trio, who first captured national attention during the 2010s with their energetic pop punk sound and relentless touring schedule.

November 14, 2025
The Chats photo Luke Henery
Metallica Tip Their Hat To The Chats With A “Smoko” Surprise In Brisbane

Metallica's Australian tour has been nothing short of a love letter to Aussie rock, and Brisbane got its own wild chapter on Wednesday night, 12 November, when the metal legends tore through The Chats' viral anthem Smoko.

November 14, 2025
The Preatures celebrate the 10th anniversary of Blue Planet Eyes with a Sydney exhibition and live album release.
The Preatures Celebrate A Decade Of ‘Blue Planet Eyes’ With Exhibition And Live Album

The Preatures are closing out a milestone year with a fitting tribute to their acclaimed debut, Blue Planet Eyes, marking its 10th anniversary with a special archival exhibition in Sydney and the release of Blue Planet Eyes... Live!, a limited-edition double LP capturing the band's triumphant return to the stage.

November 13, 2025