 DMA's Hills End Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Limited Edition Vinyl - Noise11.com
DMA’S Hills End 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl

DMAs Hills End

DMA’s Hills End Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Limited Edition Vinyl

by Paul Cashmere on December 12, 2025

in News

Australian indie rock favourites DMA’S are marking a decade since their breakthrough debut album Hills End with a special limited-edition vinyl release, announced today by I OH YOU. The 10th anniversary edition offers fans both nostalgia and rare insights into the band’s early creative process.

Hills End first arrived in February 2016, establishing DMA’S as one of Australia’s most compelling new acts. The album, featuring hits like Delete, Lay Down, Too Soon, and Step Up The Morphine, debuted at #8 on the ARIA Albums Chart and quickly earned BRIT Certified Breakthrough status. It balanced anthemic rock songs with intimate, introspective moments, showcasing the songwriting and musical chemistry of Thomas O’Dell, Johnny Took, and Matthew Mason.

Over the years, Hills End has remained a touchstone for both fans and critics, with its combination of catchy choruses, shimmering guitars, and emotive lyrics still resonating a decade later. The 10th anniversary release is designed to honour the album’s enduring influence and offer a fresh perspective for both long-time listeners and newcomers.

This special edition is pressed on two vinyl records, featuring a striking deep red marble finish. In addition to the original album tracks, it includes the band’s early demos, self-recorded in their Newtown flat more than ten years ago. Fans will hear alternate versions of all twelve tracks, including Timeless, Melbourne, and Play It Out, providing a glimpse into the formative stages of the album’s creation.

The package comes with alternate artwork and gatefold presentation, making it a collector’s item as well as a celebration of DMA’S formative years. According to the band, revisiting the demos was both nostalgic and enlightening, revealing how songs evolved from raw sketches into polished anthems.

Tracklisting
LP 1
Timeless
Lay Down
Delete
Too Soon
In The Moment
Step Up The Morphine
So We Know
Melbourne
Straight Dimensions
Blown Away
The Switch
Play It Out

LP 2 – Demos
Timeless (Demo)
Lay Down (Demo)
Delete (Demo)
Too Soon (Demo)
In The Moment (Demo)
Step Up The Morphine (Demo)
So We Know (Demo)
Melbourne (Demo)
Straight Dimensions (Demo)
Blown Away (Demo)
The Switch (Demo)
Play It Out (Demo)

The album is a testament to the band’s collaborative dynamic. Thomas O’Dell provided vocals and drums on Blown Away and Play It Out, Matthew Mason handled guitars, vocals, and keys, while Johnny Took contributed guitars and bass on Blown Away.

Additional musicians included Paddy Harrowsmith on guitars, Liam Hoskins on drums, Thomas Crandles on bass, and Paddy Cornwall providing bass on Delete and Lay Down.

The limited-edition Hills End 10th Anniversary vinyl is available to pre-order now through I OH YOU. The official release date is 6 February 2026.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Beatles during the Rubber Soul era in 1965.
The Beatles Celebrate 60 Years Of Rubber Soul, The Album That Changed Everything

When Rubber Soul arrived in the UK on 3 December 1965, The Beatles stepped into a new phase of their creative lives, a phase that would soon define the sound and ambition of popular music. The sixth studio album from John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr landed during a frantic period in their global rise, yet the work itself came from a rare four-week window where the group were free of touring, filming and radio commitments, a gift they had never been offered before.

December 3, 2025
Bruce Springsteen during the era of The Ghost Of Tom Joad album release
Bruce Springsteen Marks 30 Years Of The Ghost Of Tom Joad

It has now been 30 years since Bruce Springsteen released The Ghost Of Tom Joad, a stark and deeply human record that shifted him away from stadium anthems and back into the quiet, shadowy corners of American storytelling. Released on 21 November 1995, the album arrived at a moment when Springsteen had just reunited in the studio with The E Street Band for part of his Greatest Hits collection, yet he chose to follow that reunion not with bombast, but with one of the most intimate projects of his career.

November 21, 2025
The Rolling Stones performing during the Stripped era
The Rolling Stones Mark 30 Years Of ‘Stripped’, The Album That Reimagined Their Legacy

Thirty years ago this month, The Rolling Stones released Stripped, a bold and intimate reinvention that arrived fresh off the Voodoo Lounge era and reminded the world that beneath the stadium spectacle, the band was - at its core - a razor-sharp rock and roll unit rooted in blues, country, and soul.

November 17, 2025
Pete Townshend White City era promo 1985
Pete Townshend’s White City: A Novel Turns 40 – A Landmark Solo Statement From Rock’s Great Storyteller

Forty years ago this month, on 11 November 1985, Pete Townshend released one of the most ambitious albums of his solo career. White City: A Novel arrived at a defining point in his artistic evolution. The Who had wound down as a touring force three years earlier, and Townshend, free from the arena-sized weight of his band's legacy, was exploring more personal and socially grounded songwriting.

November 12, 2025
Deep Purple Come Taste The Band 50th anniversary
Deep Purple Mark IV’s Bold Farewell ‘Come Taste The Band’ Turns 50

Fifty years ago, Deep Purple closed one of the most turbulent chapters in rock history with Come Taste The Band. Released 7 November 1975, the record marked the final breath of the band before their split the following year, and the lone studio outing for the short-lived Mark IV line-up with Tommy Bolin on guitar. Half a century later, the album stands as one of rock's great “what if” stories, a bold reinvention from a band determined to push forward, even as its foundations were buckling.

November 7, 2025
Smokey Robinson And The Miracles, Going To A Go Go album anniversary
Smokey Robinson And The Miracles Celebrate 60 Years Of ‘Going To A Go Go’

Sixty years ago this week, Motown released a landmark that would define the sound of soul for generations. Smokey Robinson And The Miracles' ‘Going To A Go Go', issued on 1 November 1965, stands as one of the signature albums of the golden Motown era, and six decades on its legacy still rings loud.

November 6, 2025
INXS Recording Listen Like Thieves At Rhinoceros Studios In 1985
INXS’ Listen Like Thieves Turns 40

On 14 October 1985, INXS released Listen Like Thieves, the album that cracked their international code, and 40 years on it still sounds like a band discovering the shape of its future. The fifth studio album from the Sydney six-piece spent two weeks at number one on the Australian Kent Music Report and became the launchpad that propelled them into the US Top 20, peaking at No. 11 on the Billboard 200.

October 14, 2025