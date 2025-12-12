DMA's Hills End Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Limited Edition Vinyl - Noise11.com

Australian indie rock favourites DMA’S are marking a decade since their breakthrough debut album Hills End with a special limited-edition vinyl release, announced today by I OH YOU. The 10th anniversary edition offers fans both nostalgia and rare insights into the band’s early creative process.

Hills End first arrived in February 2016, establishing DMA’S as one of Australia’s most compelling new acts. The album, featuring hits like Delete, Lay Down, Too Soon, and Step Up The Morphine, debuted at #8 on the ARIA Albums Chart and quickly earned BRIT Certified Breakthrough status. It balanced anthemic rock songs with intimate, introspective moments, showcasing the songwriting and musical chemistry of Thomas O’Dell, Johnny Took, and Matthew Mason.

Over the years, Hills End has remained a touchstone for both fans and critics, with its combination of catchy choruses, shimmering guitars, and emotive lyrics still resonating a decade later. The 10th anniversary release is designed to honour the album’s enduring influence and offer a fresh perspective for both long-time listeners and newcomers.

This special edition is pressed on two vinyl records, featuring a striking deep red marble finish. In addition to the original album tracks, it includes the band’s early demos, self-recorded in their Newtown flat more than ten years ago. Fans will hear alternate versions of all twelve tracks, including Timeless, Melbourne, and Play It Out, providing a glimpse into the formative stages of the album’s creation.

The package comes with alternate artwork and gatefold presentation, making it a collector’s item as well as a celebration of DMA’S formative years. According to the band, revisiting the demos was both nostalgic and enlightening, revealing how songs evolved from raw sketches into polished anthems.

Tracklisting

LP 1

Timeless

Lay Down

Delete

Too Soon

In The Moment

Step Up The Morphine

So We Know

Melbourne

Straight Dimensions

Blown Away

The Switch

Play It Out

LP 2 – Demos

Timeless (Demo)

Lay Down (Demo)

Delete (Demo)

Too Soon (Demo)

In The Moment (Demo)

Step Up The Morphine (Demo)

So We Know (Demo)

Melbourne (Demo)

Straight Dimensions (Demo)

Blown Away (Demo)

The Switch (Demo)

Play It Out (Demo)

The album is a testament to the band’s collaborative dynamic. Thomas O’Dell provided vocals and drums on Blown Away and Play It Out, Matthew Mason handled guitars, vocals, and keys, while Johnny Took contributed guitars and bass on Blown Away.

Additional musicians included Paddy Harrowsmith on guitars, Liam Hoskins on drums, Thomas Crandles on bass, and Paddy Cornwall providing bass on Delete and Lay Down.

The limited-edition Hills End 10th Anniversary vinyl is available to pre-order now through I OH YOU. The official release date is 6 February 2026.

