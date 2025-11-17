The Rolling Stones Mark 30 Years Of ‘Stripped', The Album That Reimagined Their Legacy - Noise11.com

Thirty years ago this month, The Rolling Stones released Stripped, a bold and intimate reinvention that arrived fresh off the Voodoo Lounge era and reminded the world that beneath the stadium spectacle, the band was – at its core – a razor-sharp rock and roll unit rooted in blues, country, and soul.

Released in November 1995, Stripped captured the Stones in an unusually vulnerable moment. Rather than doubling down on the bombast of their massive mid-90s live shows, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts deliberately scaled back. They booked small rooms, sat close together, and dug deep into their catalogue, interspersing club recordings with raw studio sessions performed live-to-tape.

The result was a record that acted less like a greatest-hits souvenir and more like a revealing documentary of a band revisiting its DNA. Fans heard familiar songs framed in new light, stripped of the enormity that had defined the Stones since Sticky Fingers and Exile On Main St. turned them into stadium titans in the early 70s.

The Stones cut eight acoustic-leaning studio tracks live at Toshiba-EMI Studios in Tokyo from 3 to 5 March 1995, and then at Estudios Valentim De Carvalho in Lisbon from 23 to 26 July 1995. Without overdubs, the sessions harked back to how the group first recorded in the early 60s. Richards once joked the band never sounded better than when the tape was rolling and no one had time to overthink.

Between those sessions they ducked into three intimate venues – Paradiso in Amsterdam on 26 and 27 May 1995, L’Olympia in Paris on 3 July, and Brixton Academy in London on 19 July – offering fans a rare opportunity to see rock’s biggest band without the fireworks and catwalks.

From these performances came six live cuts, including a searing take on Bob Dylan’s Like A Rolling Stone, which became the album’s lead single. It reached No. 12 in the UK and dominated rock radio in the US. A tender reimagining of Wild Horses followed in early 1996.

Stripped arrived as the Stones’ second release for Virgin Records, following 1994’s Voodoo Lounge. While the tour for that album reaffirmed their status as the world’s biggest live act, Stripped did something more surprising – it proved they still had nothing to prove.

The album hit No. 9 in both the UK and the US, where it went platinum. For many fans, it stood alongside Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out! as one of the band’s strongest live-associated releases. It introduced a generation to the Stones beyond spectacle – as craftsmen, interpreters, archivists of the American roots music that shaped them.

In 2016, the project was reborn as Totally Stripped, which arrived with a wealth of footage, previously unreleased performances, and a documentary chronicling the entire period. Issued in multiple configurations, the expanded edition featured 13 unreleased tracks and full concert films from Paradiso, L’Olympia, and Brixton, offering fans a deep dive into this transformative chapter.

‘Stripped’ Tracklisting

Street Fighting Man – 3:41

Like A Rolling Stone (Bob Dylan) – 5:39

Not Fade Away (Norman Petty/Charles Hardin) – 3:06

Shine A Light – 4:38

The Spider And The Fly – 3:29

I’m Free – 3:13

Wild Horses – 5:09

Let It Bleed – 4:15

Dead Flowers – 4:13

Slipping Away – 4:55

Angie – 3:29

Love In Vain (Robert Johnson) – 5:31

Sweet Virginia – 4:16

Little Baby (Willie Dixon) – 4:00

In 2025, Stripped stands as a reminder of how the Stones have endured. It showed a band, three decades into their career, stepping away from spectacle, instead returning to the cramped clubs where they first cut their teeth in London in 1962. It proved they could still surprise, still move, still dig deeper into themselves and their influences.

It also preserved one of the final great eras of Charlie Watts, whose calm power anchors every moment here. Heard up close, his playing is a masterclass in feel and discipline, a quiet force behind the world’s greatest rock and roll band.

Thirty years on, Stripped still sounds like a revelation.

