Smokey Robinson And The Miracles Celebrate 60 Years Of ‘Going To A Go Go' - Noise11.com

Sixty years ago this week, Motown released a landmark that would define the sound of soul for generations. Smokey Robinson And The Miracles’ ‘Going To A Go Go’, issued on 1 November 1965, stands as one of the signature albums of the golden Motown era, and six decades on its legacy still rings loud.

Arriving at the peak of Motown’s creative explosion in Detroit, ‘Going To A Go Go’ captured Smokey Robinson’s gift for heartfelt storytelling, melodic finesse and emotional depth. Though The Miracles had already enjoyed success since the late 1950s, it was this seventh studio album that propelled them into the pop mainstream, cementing Robinson as one of the most influential voices in soul music.

The record was a breakthrough moment not only for The Miracles, but also for Motown itself. It became the group’s only studio album to reach the Top 10 on the Billboard Top LPs chart, peaking at number eight and staying on the chart for 40 weeks. It also hit number one on Billboard’s R&B albums chart, marking a major achievement for Robinson and his long-standing collaborators.

Featuring a remarkable four Top 20 singles, the album brought the world enduring classics that remain staples of soul and pop music. Ooo Baby Baby, The Tracks Of My Tears, Going To A Go Go, and My Girl Has Gone each carved their place in history, showcasing Robinson’s unmatched ability to channel heartache, romance and hope into three-minute gems. Choosey Beggar also made a notable impact, charting on the R&B listings and becoming a much-loved favourite among Miracles fans.

The creation of the album stretched from early 1963 through to September 1965, with recording sessions taking place at the now-legendary Hitsville USA studio in Detroit. Robinson wrote or co-wrote eleven of the twelve tracks, teaming with childhood friend and Miracles co-founder Warren “Pete” Moore on the majority of the material. The group’s internal chemistry was core to the album’s success, with fellow Miracles members Bobby Rogers, Ronald White and guitarist Marv Tarplin contributing heavily to the writing.

Tarplin in particular left an indelible mark. His tender guitar figures underpin many of the album’s greatest moments, including the unforgettable opening chords of The Tracks Of My Tears. Those notes became one of the most recognisable intros in Motown history, symbolic of the heartbreak Robinson sang with such understated nuance. Tarplin also crafted the riffs that drive Going To A Go Go and My Girl Has Gone, providing a timeless musical backbone.

Beyond The Miracles themselves, the record benefitted from Motown’s powerhouse house band The Funk Brothers, who brought groove, swing and soul in equal measure. Their playing, often supported by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, elevated Robinson’s lyrics into something cinematic, filled with warmth and rhythmic sophistication.

When ‘Going To A Go Go’ landed, it became a fixture of American radio and a go-to on the dance floors and teenage gatherings that shaped the decade. As the title track encouraged fans to head to their nearest dancehall, the album spoke to a generation caught between youthful optimism and emotional vulnerability. Its influence travelled well beyond Motown’s Detroit walls, reaching across the Atlantic as part of the wave that inspired emerging British soul and rock artists.

In 2002, the album returned to shelves paired on CD with The Miracles’ follow-up ‘Away We A Go Go’, reaffirming its place in the Motown legacy. It has continued to gather acclaim over the decades as critics and fans alike revisit Robinson’s lyrical grace and The Miracles’ tight harmonies.

At 60 years, ‘Going To A Go Go’ stands as a masterclass in songwriting and soul performance. Smokey Robinson’s voice, tender yet commanding, remains one of the most distinctive in popular music, and this album represents him at his most creative and enduring. It is a reminder that the Motown sound was never simply about grooves and hooks, it was about emotion, humanity and connection.

Tracklisting

Side One

The Tracks Of My Tears

Going To A Go Go

Ooo Baby Baby

My Girl Has Gone

In Case You Need Love

Choosey Beggar

Side Two

Since You Won My Heart

From Head To Toe

All That’s Good

My Baby Changes Like The Weather

Let Me Have Some

A Fork In The Road

