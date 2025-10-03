Daniel O'Donnell Marks 40 Years With New Album Release - Noise11.com

Daniel O’Donnell has reached a milestone few artists in popular music ever achieve. The Irish singer, who has been a fixture on international charts and stages for four decades, is celebrating his 40th anniversary in music with the release of a brand-new studio album.

The album, a 14-track collection, mixes brand new material with interpretations of much-loved classics. Among the highlights are “The Last Song,” “The Girl on Bedsit Avenue,” and “As Happy As We Were,” alongside a tender version of Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called To Say I Love You.” O’Donnell also pays tribute to Don Williams with “You’re My Best Friend,” revisits John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads,” and delivers his take on Ronan Keating’s “When You Say Nothing At All.”

For Daniel O’Donnell, consistency has always been key. In 2023, he set a world record by becoming the first artist in history to chart a new album every year for 36 consecutive years in the UK. That achievement adds to a staggering career tally of 49 charting albums, including 19 Top 10 releases, over 4 million records sold in the UK since 2000, and close to 450 weeks on the charts.

Born in County Donegal, Ireland, Daniel O’Donnell first came to prominence in the early 1980s with his gentle blend of country, folk and easy listening. His breakthrough came in the late 1980s with the success of songs like “My Donegal Shore” and “Stand Beside Me,” which cemented his reputation as the “people’s entertainer.”

O’Donnell’s career grew steadily throughout the 1990s and 2000s, especially in the UK and Australia, where he developed a loyal following among audiences who embraced his wholesome style and personable stage presence.

The new record arrives at a busy time for O’Donnell. He has embarked on a major tour covering Ireland, the UK and the USA, with more than 23 concerts scheduled through mid-November. His live performances remain an essential part of his career, with shows often selling out months in advance.

Over 40 years, O’Donnell has become a cultural icon in Ireland and a beloved figure internationally. He has appeared on BBC specials, American PBS broadcasts, and countless television programmes across Europe and Australia, while also receiving state honours in Ireland for his contribution to music.

Speaking of his milestone, O’Donnell reflects on the connection music has created between himself and his audiences: “The music has always been about bringing people together.” This new album reinforces that philosophy, proving that four decades in, Daniel O’Donnell remains one of the most enduring and cherished voices in contemporary music.

CD

1. On The Road Again

2. Running Out Of Reasons

3. Youre My Best Friend

4. Never Let The Sun Go Down On Your Anger

5. Country Boy

6. I Wish It Was The Springtime

7. When You Say Nothing At All

8. I Just Called To Say I Love You

9. The Girl On Bedsit Avenue

10. Times Change, Nothing Lasts Forever

11. Take Me Home Country Roads

12. As Happy As We Were

13. Story Of My Life

14. The Last Song

