Private Function Announce Break-Up After Nearly A Decade - Noise11.com

Melbourne punk provocateurs Private Function have announced they will be breaking up after nearly a decade of high-energy performances, larrikin humour and unorthodox releases. The news came as a surprise to fans worldwide in a Christmas Day post from the band, who described the last nine years as “the best time of all our lives.”

“Because you’ve all been such naughty children this year, you’re all getting the present you deserve… We’re breaking up lol,” the band wrote, acknowledging the role of their fanbase in their success. The announcement also teased a series of final shows and “a few surprises” before the group officially disbands in 2026.

Private Function formed in Melbourne in 2016 and quickly carved a niche in the Australian punk scene with a combination of biting satire and playful absurdity. Their debut EP, Six Smokin’ Songs, featured artwork depicting anti-smoking campaign face Bryan Curtis at death’s door after hearing the band’s music. The record immediately showcased their irreverent humour and willingness to push boundaries.

Following this, their 2017 EP Rock In Roll solidified their reputation for unorthodox punk releases. The same year, their satirical single I Wish Australia Had Its Guns Again became a crowd favourite and later appeared in Warwick Thornton’s vampire series Firebite.

Private Function’s debut studio album, St. Anger, arrived in 2019 and deliberately mirrored Metallica’s divisive album of the same name, both in title and artwork. The band continued to experiment, releasing Whose Line Is It Anyway? in 2020. It debuted at number 9 on the ARIA Charts and included a limited-edition “Mystery Bag” vinyl variant reportedly containing small plastic bags of speed pressed into the clear records, underlining the group’s penchant for provocative stunts.

Their 2023 album 370HSSV 0773H was released on Still On Top Records and featured scratchcard album covers with prizes including cash, signed test pressings, and personal photos. The album debuted at number 11 on the Australian Charts and also included a limited-edition “Gold” vinyl variant filled with the band members’ urine. Their 2025 release, ¯_(ツ)_/¯, pushed boundaries further with a “Goopy” scratch’n’sniff vinyl scented like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina, cementing their reputation for shock-and-awe marketing.

Private Function’s line-up has evolved over the years. Founding member Joe Hansen left in 2021, replaced by Anthony Biancofiore, who initially performed as Santa Claus for the band’s Christmas show, Miracle on 69th Street. Super-fan Lauren Hester later joined the band permanently, replacing Allan Stacey on rhythm guitar.

Current members include Chris Penney on lead vocals, Milla Holland on bass, Aidan McDonald on drums, Anthony Biancofiore on lead guitar, Lauren Hester on rhythm guitar, and James Macleod on keyboards and percussion. Former members also include Matt Fazio, PJ Russo, and Allan Stacey.

The band will cap their career with a final Australian tour alongside Swedish punk outfit Viagra Boys. Fans are encouraged to attend these last performances to celebrate nearly a decade of Private Function’s chaotic, anarchic energy.

