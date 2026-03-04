 Chong Lim Says Only Half A John Farnham Song Remains In The Vault As We Are The Voice Unites Fans - Noise11.com
John Farnham in concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Farnham in concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chong Lim Says Only Half A John Farnham Song Remains In The Vault As We Are The Voice Unites Fans

by Paul Cashmere on March 4, 2026

in Live,News

Longtime John Farnham Musical Director Chong Lim reveals the only unreleased recording left in the archive and outlines the vision behind the upcoming We Are The Voice event honouring John Farnham.

by Paul Cashmere

For more than three decades, Chong Lim has been the quiet architect behind some of the most powerful moments in Australian pop. As Musical Director for John Farnham since 1994, Lim has stood at the centre of the band, shaping arrangements, steering live productions and preserving the integrity of one of the country’s most celebrated catalogues.

Now, as the Farnham camp prepares for the ambitious We Are The Voice singalong event, Lim has revealed that the vault of unheard Farnham material is far smaller than fans might imagine.

“We were embarking on a new album just before John was diagnosed with cancer,” Chong Lim tells Noise11. “We had attempted about half a song, and that is the only piece I have left.”

For an artist whose recording career stretches back to the 1960s and whose landmark album Whispering Jack remains one of the biggest-selling Australian albums of all time, the idea of a near-empty archive may surprise some. But Lim explains that Farnham was never inclined to leave loose ends.

“John usually used every single song he recorded for an album,” he says. “Ross Fraser might have some discarded songs in his archives, but John wasn’t someone who stockpiled material.”

That unfinished fragment stands as the only known remnant of what might have been Farnham’s next studio chapter before his 2022 cancer diagnosis. For now, it remains just that, half formed and untouched.

Instead, the focus turns to celebration rather than speculation.

The upcoming We Are The Voice event aims to set a national record for the largest number of people singing a John Farnham song simultaneously, specifically You’re The Voice. The initiative is being documented by the Australian Book of Records and is as much a tribute as it is an attempt at a milestone.

“This concert is officially about the record,” Lim says. “But really, it’s about the band and the fans honouring John and thanking him for the years of enjoyment he’s given us. It’s an excuse to get everyone together.”

The logistics of turning an audience into a mass choir are significant, but Lim is confident. “The fans know the songs, they know the lyrics and the melodies,” he says. “To help us out, we have Jonathan Welch supervising the mass choir. He’s bringing his Play It Forward choir and the Choir of Hard Knocks to boost the volume.”

The evening will also see the return of key members of the Farnham touring family, including Lindsay Field, Lisa Edwards, Susie Ahern and Rod Davies. For Lim, it marks the first time the John Farnham Band has reconvened since 2020.

“We are designing the show so the audience leaves feeling the love, energy and excitement of a real John Farnham concert, even though John sadly won’t be there,” Lim says. “We aren’t piping in his voice. We have video intervals and archival footage to remind everyone of what John achieved. We’re staying faithful to the original arrangements.”

Lim’s association with Farnham began in unlikely fashion at the ARIA Awards at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast. Invited to perform Talk Of The Town, he believed it was a one-off engagement. Only later did he realise he was effectively auditioning for the touring band.

Within days, he was on board, stepping into a role previously occupied by David Hirschfelder. “Huge shoes to fill,” Lim recalls. “David had the composition skills, the technical chops and the tech-savviness. I tried to pay homage to his work while putting my own stamp on it.”

Over the years, Lim’s contributions have extended beyond Farnham’s tours. He composed music for the Sydney 2000 Olympics “Nature” segment, produced Dare To Dream for Farnham and Olivia Newton-John, and Heroes Live Forever for Vanessa Amorosi. He also collaborated with Kylie Minogue on the Intimate And Live tour, an experience he describes as a total pleasure.

Yet it is the Farnham repertoire that remains closest to his core. As Musical Director, Lim’s role was less about micromanaging elite players and more about shaping the broader architecture of a show.

“With a band full of heavy hitters, there isn’t much directing to do,” he says. “They are masters. My job was about the big picture, persuading the band on a concept or shifting an arrangement.”

We Are The Voice, then, is an extension of that philosophy, bringing together musicians and audience in a shared arrangement that belongs to the public as much as to the performer.

For fans hoping for a hidden trove of unheard Farnham recordings, Lim’s revelation may temper expectations. But the enduring strength of the catalogue, and the communal power of You’re The Voice in particular, suggests the legacy does not depend on what remains unreleased.

As Chong sees it, the upcoming event is less about setting a benchmark and more about reaffirming a bond.

“It’s about honouring John,” he says. “And giving something back.”

We Are The Voice is 13 March 2026 in Melbourne.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Vera Blue photo supplied MSO
Vera Blue To Team Again With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra joins forces with Vera Blue for a one-night-only orchestral reinvention of her most celebrated songs and new material

26 minutes ago
Bob Bongo Starkie supplied by Peter Green
Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie Memorial Concert Footage Expands With New Performances

Newly released footage from the Bob ‘Bongo' Starkie memorial show at Archie's Creek Hotel captures more of the Skyhooks guitarist's enduring legacy and the community that celebrated his life

3 days ago
Richard Clapton Announces 17th Annual State Theatre Sydney Celebration

Australian singer songwriter Richard Clapton will return to Sydney's historic State Theatre for his long running annual concert, marking more than five decades of music and a rare extended live performance from one of the country's most enduring artists.

3 days ago
Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Legends On The Lawn Announces Jimmy Barnes Led Line-Up For 2026 Mackay Event

Australian rock icon Jimmy Barnes will headline Legends On The Lawn as the Queensland festival returns with a multi-generational Australian line-up featuring Jon Stevens, Birds Of Tokyo, Baby Animals, Busby Marou and Bachelor Girl.

4 days ago
Bliss N Eso performing at an outdoor concert
Eso Of Bliss N Eso Hospitalised, Perth Show Postponed As Recovery Begins

Australian hip-hop group Bliss N Eso have postponed their upcoming Perth performance after Eso was hospitalised, with the band confirming the rapper is expected to recover but requires time to rest.

6 days ago
Mick Thomas supplied
Mick Thomas Drops New Single “Build This” Ahead of National GoSoloComeBack Tour

Mick Thomas has unveiled his latest single, "Build This", accompanied by a striking new film clip, setting the stage for his upcoming GoSoloComeBack national solo tour. The track is the third single from his 2025 album GoComeBack, released through Coolin' By Sound Records.

7 days ago
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
INXS Lead Australia’s Push In 2026 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations

INXS are among the first-time nominees for the 2026 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, placing the Sydney band alongside Mariah Carey, Phil Collins and Joy Division/New Order on this year's ballot.

7 days ago