Little River Band Co-Founder Derek Pellicci Releases Welcome To The Human Race Solo Album - Noise11.com

Founding Little River Band Drummer Derek Pellicci Returns With A New Creative Chapter On Welcome To The Human Race

by Paul Cashmere

Derek Pellicci, the founding drummer of Little River Band, has launched a new creative chapter with the release of his solo album Welcome To The Human Race. The record arrives with 14 original songs, including the single God Please Help The USA, co-written with longtime collaborator John Boylan.

For Pellicci, the album represents the culmination of decades of quiet songwriting that often sat in the background of a career largely defined by his role as one of Australia’s most recognisable drummers. While audiences around the world know Pellicci for his rhythmic foundation in Little River Band, the songs on Welcome To The Human Race reveal another side of his musical life, one that developed steadily over time.

Many of the songs on the album began life as poems. Pellicci describes them as reflections on modern life, exploring themes including technology, belief, conflict and human connection. Those written words became the starting point for a musical process that ultimately shaped the album.

“For as long as I can remember, compositions have quietly lived in my head,” Pellicci said. “Putting them down on paper was far more irregular, particularly once my career in the music business began to gather momentum.”

That writing impulse gained real momentum after Pellicci relocated to Los Angeles in 1984 following his departure from Little River Band. Immersed in the city’s creative environment, he began writing lyrics more seriously and exploring the craft of songwriting beyond the drum kit.

The experience paid off when Little River Band later recorded several of his songs after the group signed with MCA Records. That recording experience strengthened his interest in writing and led to collaborations with a range of co-writers across the years.

Pellicci often worked primarily as a lyricist, a role that allowed other composers to interpret his words musically. While he valued the creativity that came from those partnerships, he eventually sought a process that allowed him to shape the musical expression more directly.

That turning point arrived through the use of artificial intelligence as a songwriting tool. Pellicci describes the discovery as a creative breakthrough that opened a new pathway for his music.

The process begins with a finished lyric. From there, music and vocal interpretations are developed and refined until the final performance captures the emotional intention behind the words. For Pellicci, the technology has expanded the possibilities of how his ideas can be realised musically.

Working this way has allowed him to explore a broad range of musical approaches while remaining focused on the storytelling element of the songs. Rather than replacing creativity, he sees the technology as a tool that has sharpened his instincts and helped bring ideas to life.

Pellicci’s path to music began long before his years with Little River Band. Born in England in 1953, he migrated to Australia with his family in 1960 as part of the wave of British immigrants often referred to as “Ten Pound Poms”. The family settled in Melbourne, where a defining moment arrived in 1964.

Pellicci’s older brother took him to see The Beatles greet fans from the balcony of Melbourne’s Southern Cross Hotel. The moment left a lasting impression. Soon after, his brother purchased a Trixon drum kit for him, setting Pellicci on a course that would shape the rest of his life.

By the late 1960s Pellicci had returned to Melbourne from King Island, Tasmania, determined to pursue music professionally. Early bands included Recital and Plum before he joined a series of local groups including Ash, Arthur & The Argonauts, Island, Blackfeather and New Zealand Highway.

A major turning point came in 1972 when he joined Mississippi, a band that also featured future Little River Band members Graeham Goble and Beeb Birtles. Mississippi helped sharpen Pellicci’s studio and touring experience and laid the groundwork for what would become one of Australia’s most successful international rock groups.

In 1975 the band returned to Australia, recruited vocalist Glenn Shorrock and adopted a new name, Little River Band. The group went on to achieve remarkable international success, scoring 13 Top 40 hits in the United States.

Pellicci’s drumming became a key element of the band’s sound throughout that era. He also worked extensively as a session musician, including performing on John Farnham’s Uncovered album in 1980 alongside guitarist Tommy Emmanuel and a line-up of respected Australian players.

In 1981 Pellicci travelled with Little River Band to Montserrat to record the album Time Exposure with legendary Beatles producer George Martin. The experience marked another milestone in the band’s international career.

After leaving the group in 1984, Pellicci and his wife Anne moved to Los Angeles to focus on songwriting before eventually returning to Australia for the birth of their son Joel in 1985. Over the following years he worked with a wide range of artists including Colin Hay, Daryl Braithwaite, Stevie Wright, Shirley Strachan, Ross Wilson, Marc Hunter, Stephen Cummings, Joe Camilleri, Renee Geyer, Eddie Rayner and Goanna.

Pellicci rejoined Little River Band in 1988 for the opening of Brisbane’s World Expo, a performance that also featured Glenn Frey of Eagles. He continued touring internationally with the band for years before stepping away from the music business following a 1997 tour.

In 2004 Pellicci reunited with the classic Little River Band line-up when the group was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, performing Help Is On Its Way together for the occasion.

Now based in Melbourne, Pellicci has returned to songwriting with Welcome To The Human Race, a project that brings together the reflections and creative ideas he has developed across decades in music.

For Pellicci, the album represents a continuation of his artistic journey rather than a reinvention.

“This new chapter represents an expansion of my past,” he said. “It is grounded in experience, curiosity and the endless possibilities of storytelling through song.”

