Ella Hooper Unleashes Cajun-Flavoured Anthem I Got Eyes (On You) - Noise11.com

Ella Hooper returns with the bold new single I Got Eyes (On You), a spirited Americana-leaning track that captures the next chapter of the former Killing Heidi frontwoman’s evolving solo career.

by Paul Cashmere

Ella Hooper has stepped into a vibrant new phase of her songwriting with the release of I Got Eyes (On You), a raucous, foot-stomping single that blends Americana grit with Cajun and Zydeco influences.

The track delivers a lively mix of barroom energy and sharp lyrical bite. Built around a jumping squeezebox groove and a chorus designed to stick in the head after a single listen, I Got Eyes (On You) frames a familiar relationship scenario with refreshing clarity. Rather than heartbreak, Hooper delivers a confident walk-away moment, turning the classic “fool me twice” story into a declaration of self-respect.

The song follows Hooper’s 2025 single Growing Up Is Hard To Do, a coming-of-age track that drew inspiration from the storytelling traditions of Bruce Springsteen. Where that release leaned into reflective themes, the new single embraces cheek and humour, pushing further into the sonic palette Hooper has been developing through recent Nashville sessions.

“I Got Eyes (On You) is the next step in sharing this new era,” Hooper says. “I’m pushing the boundaries of what Americana means to me, including more of the diverse flavours I love like the Cajun and Zydeco elements here. From the crazy playing on it, to the production, to the cheeky lyrics, I’m really proud of it.”

The song’s origin began with a modern-day music industry connection. Hooper had become an admirer of the work of East Nashville songwriter Melody Walker, whose credits include Sierra Ferrell’s Dollar Bill Bar and the Grammy-winning American Dreaming. After reaching out to Walker online to express her admiration, the pair eventually met in person when Walker helped assemble the backing band for Hooper’s appearance at Americanafest in Nashville.

A walk around Radnor Lake in Tennessee turned into a long conversation about the upheavals both artists had experienced in recent years. From there the two settled into Walker’s living room to write. The aim was simple, craft a song with humour, honesty and a sense of defiant independence.

The result was I Got Eyes (On You), a punchy anthem for anyone who decides to leave a situation rather than fight for validation.

The Nashville studio line-up reads like a roll call of some of the city’s most respected musicians. Drummer Fred Eltringham, known for his work with Sheryl Crow, anchors the track, while acclaimed guitarist Tom “Uncle Larry” Bukovac adds the swaggering electric textures that drive the arrangement. Bass duties fall to Rachel Loy, whose credits include Willie Nelson and Vince Gill.

Adding a layer of country heritage is pedal steel legend Dan Dugmore, whose long career includes sessions with Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor. Dugmore came out of semi-retirement to contribute to the track, giving the recording a distinctive classic Nashville touch.

The recording also carries an Australian connection through Melbourne musician Flora Smith, a squeezebox player whose family lineage traces back to Australian country pioneers Slim Dusty and Joy McKean. Smith’s accordion work helps define the Zydeco-inspired pulse that gives the single its celebratory feel.

Hooper says the Nashville experience has been part of a long-held ambition. “I’ve wanted to record in Nashville since I was a kid reading my parents’ record liner notes and seeing the city’s name pop up again and again,” she says. “It feels like every great singer-songwriter has their Nashville record. Spending so much time there over the last few years, especially around East Nashville, I’ve felt part of a creative community that’s been the perfect place for my musical evolution.”

The release is accompanied by what Hooper describes as her most uninhibited music video yet. Shot in North East Victoria around the historic North Eastern Hotel in Euroa, the clip captures a loose, live performance atmosphere that mirrors the recording’s energy.

Directed by Hooper’s long-time collaborator Laura May Grogan and filmed by Indigo Tait-Atkin, the production features an all-female crew and draws on the atmosphere of the late-1880s pub where Hooper regularly performs and spends time.

“I’ve wanted to do a live performance clip for ages,” Hooper says. “Playing with my band is such a big part of what I do. Laura and Indi encouraged me to bring my authentic energy and silliness to the front. We had friends pitching in for cameos and catering, it really feels like a window into my actual world.”

Hooper’s place in Australian music stretches back to the late 1990s when she emerged as the teenage frontwoman of Killing Heidi. Formed with her brother Jesse Hooper while they were still at school, the band became one of the defining acts of the turn-of-the-millennium Australian rock scene.

Their debut album Reflector produced hits including Weir and went on to become one of the most successful Australian releases of the era. Killing Heidi collected four ARIA Awards in 2000 and established Hooper as one of the country’s most recognisable young voices.

Since then Hooper has forged a diverse career, moving through projects such as The Verses with her brother, alongside her solo catalogue that began with the 2014 album In Tongues.

Her most recent studio album Small Town Temple, released in 2023, explored deeply personal themes across acoustic and country-leaning arrangements. The record debuted at No.1 on the Australian Country chart and earned a nomination for the Australian Music Prize.

With I Got Eyes (On You), Hooper continues to explore that evolving sound, blending her rock background with country traditions and Americana storytelling.

The single arrives ahead of a busy touring period, with Hooper set to join Celtic-influenced rock group The Waterboys for a series of shows across Australia and New Zealand in May.

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