Jen Mize & The Rough N' Tumble Release New Song ‘Greater Good' - Noise11 Music News

‘Greater Good’ is a stirring new anthem of empathy and connection from Jen Mize & The Rough N’ Tumble.

by Paul Cashmere

Jen Mize & The Rough N’ Tumble have unveiled their latest single Greater Good, the second track lifted from their forthcoming album Tilt, due later this year through Pathfinder Music. Released today, 14 April, the new song deepens the band’s growing reputation for heartfelt, roots-driven storytelling with a message that feels remarkably timely.

At its core, Greater Good is a soulful plea for patience, vulnerability and compassion in a world that often favours division over unity. Mize describes the song as a “dose of feel-good medicine,” designed to remind people that community and kindness are still viable responses to helplessness. “We’re not trying to be gurus,” she says. “We just hope that we can help people find a way to better get along, despite any differences they have.”

Co-written by Mize and long-time collaborator Jeremy Edwards, Greater Good opens with a trembling guitar tone before settling into an earthy groove that carries Mize’s voice with ease and conviction. Her performance recalls the intimacy of the late 1960s East Village beat poetry cafés – narrative, sincere, and rhythmically alive.

The song’s lyrical encounter centres on a conversation with a weary friend – a symbolic gesture toward collective empathy. As Mize listens and responds, she arrives at a simple truth: understanding begins when we stop to actually hear one another. Her closing refrain, “I think I know what you mean,” lands like a bridge across emotional distance.

Musically, this is a band unafraid to take chances. Mize’s vocal phrasing runs loose yet measured, with Edwards shaping the track’s sonic edges around her delivery. Together they capture an old-soul energy rarely found in modern Americana. Mize describes the song’s spirit best when she says, “We’re attempting to do our version of what Woody Guthrie said a folk singer’s job is – to comfort disturbed people and to disturb comfortable people.”

Greater Good follows Double Talk, the first single from Tilt. Where Double Talk tackled family dynamics and the lessons passed between parents and children, Greater Good broadens the view to humanity at large. The evolution between the two singles hints at the album’s scope – a collection expected to map both personal and communal resilience.

The chemistry between Mize and Edwards is clear from their songwriting backstory. Edwards recalls being drawn to Mize’s voice and melodic instinct: “Maybe it was the Stones of it all. Maybe it was the killer chorus melody. I just knew I needed to be a part of it.” Mize, in turn, calls Edwards “a gift from the universe” and the ultimate creative partner.

Their collaboration forms the backbone of The Rough N’ Tumble’s sound – rootsy guitars, layered harmonies and a lyrical balance of grit and grace.

Before forming The Rough N’ Tumble, Jen Mize had already established a reputation as one of Australia’s best-kept songwriting secrets. A Boston Conservatory-trained singer and multi-instrumentalist, she developed her craft through years of performing and writing across genres. Her influences – Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, John Prine and Ray LaMontagne – mark her as an artist deeply attuned to emotional truth.

Mize’s trans-Pacific career has added further texture to her sound. Living in Australia, she says, has helped her reconnect with her Americana roots by making her slightly homesick. That creative tension forms the essence of her upcoming material, which she describes as “coming home through the songs.”

In an era marked by polarisation, Greater Good lands as an affirmation of empathy. The Rough N’ Tumble’s approach – sincere, reflective, and worn-in – carries forward the folk tradition of engaging social themes without preaching. It’s contemporary but not chasing trends; idealistic but grounded in human experience.

For listeners unfamiliar with Mize’s work, the new single provides a gateway to an artist whose lyrical honesty aligns with a larger movement toward authenticity in roots and Americana. It’s all about shared humanity expressed in song.

With Tilt on the horizon, Jen Mize & The Rough N’ Tumble are entering a compelling new chapter. If Greater Good is any indication, the album promises depth, warmth, and the kind of songwriting that rewards close listening – music made for life’s uncertain times.

https://www.jenmizemusic.com

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