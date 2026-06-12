Jen Mize & The Rough N' Tumble Share Nostalgic New Single North Carolina - Noise11 Music News

Jen Mize & The Rough N’ Tumble have released North Carolina, the third single from their forthcoming album Tilt, with the song reflecting on family, memory and the sense of belonging found across cultures and communities.

by Paul Cashmere

Jen Mize & The Rough N’ Tumble have unveiled North Carolina, the latest preview of their upcoming album Tilt, with the new track arriving today, June 12, through Pathfinder Music. The song follows earlier singles Greater Good and Double Talk and offers a personal reflection from Mize on her upbringing in the American South and the enduring influence of North Carolina, where much of her extended family remains.

The release provides another insight into the direction of Tilt, an album expected later in 2026 and one that positions Mize’s songwriting at the intersection of Americana, country, soul and roots music. While the song is rooted in personal history, its themes extend beyond geography, exploring ideas of community, hospitality and shared human experience.

For Australian audiences, North Carolina arrives at a time when Americana and alt-country continue to maintain a strong presence across regional and metropolitan music scenes. Mize has long been recognised as one of Australia’s leading voices in the genre, both as a performer and broadcaster, making the release significant not only as a new recording but also as the latest chapter in a career that has helped expand appreciation for American roots music in Australia.

Musically, North Carolina draws inspiration from the traditions of the American South. Mize describes the song’s rhythm as carrying “a little Boogaloo” feel, creating a groove that supports the song’s road-trip narrative. The accompanying artwork reinforces the connection, referencing a vintage North Carolina licence plate and the state’s Dogwood flower, which Mize has identified as a personal favourite.

Speaking about the song’s inspiration, Mize said she remains deeply connected to the place where she spent her childhood despite having lived in Australia for more than two decades.

“I’ve never regretted my choice moving to Australia, not at all; it’s just easy to look back on my childhood with warmth and a bit of nostalgia,” she said.

Mize explained that the song was written as a way of sharing those experiences with her Australian family and friends.

“North Carolina is about sharing those feelings with my family and friends here in Australia. About how when we travel, if we’re lucky and we keep our hearts open, we may find pockets of culture that somehow, strangely make us feel like home.

“It is welcoming new people, and trusting in the innate goodness of others. That no matter our differences we can find good-natured laughs, kindness and a sense of common ground by opening our hearts.”

She also drew parallels between the culture she remembers from the American South and the people she has encountered in Australia.

“I’ve definitely found that nature in Australia too, that generosity, warmth and kindness in the people I’ve met, both as a musician and just going about daily life.”

North Carolina continues a productive period for Mize. In recent years she has balanced a broad range of creative and educational projects, including collaborations with songwriter Mark Sholtez, radio broadcasting and mentoring emerging artists. Her partnership with Sholtez on Twilight On The Trail demonstrated her appreciation for classic American songwriting traditions, while her work as co-host of the 98.9FM program Three Chords And The Truth has reinforced her standing within Australia’s roots music community.

At the same time, Mize has been developing The Rough N’ Tumble, an ambitious eight-piece ensemble designed to capture the energy of classic rock, country, blues and soul recordings. Self-produced alongside guitarist and songwriter Jeremy Edwards, the project also involved recording contributions from Mark Sholtez and engineer Jason Millhouse.

Mize has previously said the goal behind the band was to recreate the impact of classic ensemble recordings associated with artists such as Bonnie Raitt, The Band, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Little Feat, The Black Crowes and Tedeschi Trucks Band. The emphasis has been on musicianship, organic arrangements and performances built around live instrumentation.

The release of North Carolina also follows encouraging momentum for Double Talk, which gained support across Australian country and roots platforms earlier this year. The track spent multiple weeks on the AMRAP charts, received airplay through ABC Country programs including Edge Of Country, Saturday Night Country and Grass Roots, and secured playlist placements through Apple Music’s country programming. Regional radio support also included rotation on Tamworth station TMFM.

With Tilt expected later this year, North Carolina provides another indication of the album’s thematic focus and musical character. For Mize, the song serves as both a personal reflection and an invitation to find common ground through shared experiences, regardless of where those journeys begin.

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