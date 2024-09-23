Kasey Chambers Adds Six Months Of Australian ‘Backbone’ Dates In 2025 - Noise11.com

In October 2024 Kasey Chambers will release her 13th album ‘Backbone’ and then take the show on the road with six months of Australian dates announced starting January 23, 2025.

The ‘Backbone’ album features one interesting collaboration. ‘The Divorce Song’ is a duet with Kasey’s ex-husband Shane Nicholson. Kasey and Shane married in 2005 and separated in 2013. Their 2007 album together ‘Rattlin’ Bones’ was a no 1 album in Australia.

The ‘Backbone’ tour will cover every state and territory. “I can’t wait to be sharing some new songs along with my old favourites, and the stories and secrets behind where they came from, like never before. For me, the BACKBONE TOUR already feels like the live soundtrack to my life,” Kasey said.

Thurs 23 January – Tamworth Town Hall: Kamilaroi Land, Tamworth NSW

Thurs 13 March – Town Hall Theatre Parnaple Arts Centre: Tommeginne Land, Devonport TAS

Fri 14 March – The Showroom Country Club: Kanamulka Land, Launceston TAS

Sat 15 March – Odeon Theatre: Nipaluna Land, Hobart TAS

Weds 19 March – The Art House: Darkinjung Land, Wyong NSW

Thurs 20 March – Civic Theatre: Awabakal Land, Newcastle NSW

Sat 22 March – Evan Theatre @ Panthers: Darug Land, Penrith NSW

Thurs 27 March – Anita’s Theatre: Dharawal Land, Thirroul NSW

Fri 28 March – Canberra Theatre Centre: Ngunnawal and Ngambri Land, Canberra ACT

Fri 11 April – The Cube: Dharawal Land, Campbelltown NSW

Sat 12 April – Dubbo RSL: Wiradjuri Land, Dubbo NSW

Thurs 17 April – Darwin Entertainment Centre: Larrakia Land, Darwin NT

Thurs 1 May – Chaffey Theatre: Erawirung Land, Renmark SA

Fri 2 May – Woodville Town Hall: Kaurna Land, Adelaide SA

Sat 3 May – Northern Festival Centre: Nukunu Land, Port Pirie SA

Sat 10 May – Goldfields Arts Centre: Wongatha Land, Kalgoorlie WA

Sun 11 May – Esperance Civic Centre:

Tues 13 May – Princess Theatre @ Albany Entertainment Centre: Noongar Land, Albany WA

Weds 14 May – Stage One @ Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre: Noongar Land, Bunbury WA

Thurs 15 May – Astor Theatre: Whadjuk Noongar Land, Perth WA

Weds 28 May – Albury Entertainment Centre: Wiradjuri Land, Albury NSW

Fri 30 May – Riverlinks Eastbank: Yorta Yorta Land, Shepparton VIC

Sat 31 May – Ulumbarra Theatre: Dja Dja Wurrung and Taungurung Land, Bendigo NSW

Sun 1 June – Frankston Arts Centre: Bunorong Land, Frankston VIC

Tues 3 June – The Wedge Performing Arts Centre: Gunaikurnai Land, Sale VIC

Fri 6 June – The Palms at Crown: Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Land, Melbourne VIC

Sat 7 June – The Play House: Wadawurrung Land, Geelong VIC

Fri 13 June – The Showroom: Bundjalung Land, Twin Towns QLD

Sat 14 June – The Tivoli: Turrbal and Jagera Land, Brisbane QLD

Sun 15 June – Empire Theatre: Jagera, Giabal and Jarowair Land, Toowoomba QLD

Tickets are on sale from 11am local time on Fri 30 September. There is a pre-sale happening from 11am local time, Wed 25 September.

