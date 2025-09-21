Trinity Woodhouse Drops Her Most Honest Track Yet With “Pills” - Noise11.com

Trinity Woodhouse gets that life isn’t a straight line. The Hunter Valley alt-country artist has just released her new single “Pills”, and it might be her most personal song yet.

Trinity isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. “Pills” opens up about her own mental health journey, capturing the messy, non-linear path of recovery – those days where you feel like you’re moving backwards when really you’re still moving forward. It’s raw, emotional and super relatable if you’ve ever struggled to keep it together.

“‘Pills’ is one of the most vulnerable songs I’ve ever written,” Trinity says. “If even one person hears it and feels less alone, then I’ve done my job.”

Produced by Josh Schuberth and featuring Gabi Louise on fiddle, the song mixes country roots with a haunting, honest vibe that feels made for late-night listening.

But Trinity’s story didn’t just start here. She was already making waves as a Triple J Unearthed artist at just 14 years old, and since then she’s dropped charting singles, graduated from the CMAA Academy, and played hundreds of shows across the Hunter Valley. She’s the kind of artist who’s growing up with her audience, and “Pills” feels like her most powerful step yet.

‘Pills’ is a song that tells the truth about how tough things can get and how healing doesn’t have to look perfect.

Have a listen:

