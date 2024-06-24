Henry Wagons Christens Fourth Solo Album ‘Four Seasons’ - Noise11.com

Melbourne singer songwriter Henry Wagons will release his fourth solo album ‘Four Seasons’ in August.

Between now and then we have the song ‘Freight Train (Going South) to absorb. Henry wrote this one with Si ‘The Philanthropist’ Francis, the bass player for the Wagons band.

Henry Wagons explains: “Did you ever get the feeling that everything around you is going downhill, fast, and nobody is listening to you scream it from the rooftops? The whirlpool is sucking everyone into the drain at the bottom of the bathtub. The downward pull has a momentum as forceful and as noticeable as a freight train, going South, but no one is paying attention. But, let’s not forget, a train ride can be amazing and transformative, so let’s strap ourselves in the caboose and take the wild ride into oblivion.”

Wagons’ band Wagons released their last album ‘Songs From The Aftermath in 2019. Henry released his first solo ‘Expecting Company?’ in 2012 and his most recent solo album ‘South of Everywhere’ in 2023.

The Four Seasons is out August 16, 2024 via Cheatin’ Hearts Records.

