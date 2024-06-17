Justin Townes Earle Rarities Album To Be Released - Noise11.com

A posthumous Justin Townes Earle album ‘All In’ is on the way with rarities and covers including his version of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’.

Justin died in August 2020.

According to New West Records:

In 2017, Justin signed to New West Records. The following year, he began making demo recordings for what would become his final album, 2019’s “The Saint of Lost Causes.” The earliest versions of “Over Alameda,” “Appalachian Nightmare,” and the title track anchor ALL IN, along with recordings of 6 never-before-heard compositions that Justin was considering for inclusion. Rounding out the track listing are two live recordings from his 2017 appearance on the SiriusXM radio show Hardcore Troubadour, hosted by Justin’s father Steve Earle, as well as his insightful covers of songs made famous by Bruce Springsteen, Fleetwood Mac, Paul Simon, John Prine, Jackie Brenston & Ike Turner, and Mance Lipscomb.

@adambednarikofficial, who was Justin’s longtime friend, collaborator, and producer, says, “I witnessed firsthand Justin’s ability to captivate an audience while performing onstage night after night and to capture a first take in the studio. That will forever remain awe-inspiring to me. He is one of the best artists—if not the best—that I have ever had the privilege of working with. I will always be grateful for our friendship and the music we created together.”

@thejoshuablackwilkins covered every photo shoot for every recording Justin released, beginning with his 2007 debut EP, “Yuma” and the pair produced thousands of photographs over the years. Black Wilkins personally selected his own favorites to include in the limited-edition book. “Had I not befriended and photographed Justin in 2006, I wouldn’t have a photography career,” he says. “Nearly every music-related photoshoot I’ve done can be traced back to the 14-year body of work I was entrusted to make. I hope you can see in his eyes and body language the openness he gave to my camera—and to me. I’ve said many times, and to many people, that I got on the ‘JTE train’ in December of 2006 and never got off. And I’m honored daily to be able to share what that looked like.”

‘All In’ will be released on 9 August 2024.

TRACKLIST:

Side A –

Cold Comfort (Unreleased demo for The Saint Of Lost Causes)

Already Gone (Unreleased demo for The Saint Of Lost Causes)

I Know You (Unreleased demo for The Saint Of Lost Causes)

Troubled Eyes (Unreleased demo for The Saint Of Lost Causes)

Lonely Mornings (Unreleased demo for The Saint Of Lost Causes)

All or Nothing (Unreleased demo for The Saint Of Lost Causes)

Side B –

If I Was The Devil (Demo for Kids In The Street)

Champagne Corolla (Steve Earle Show on SiriusXM)

So Different Blues (Steve Earle Show on SiriusXM)

Dreams (Unreleased bonus track from The Saint Of Lost Causes)

Rocket 88 (Unreleased bonus track from The Saint Of Lost Causes)

The Saint Of Lost Causes (Demo for The Saint Of Lost Causes – A work in progress)

Side C –

Appalachian Nightmare (Demo for The Saint Of Lost Causes)

Appalachian Nightmare (Album version from The Saint Of Lost Causes)

Over Alameda (Demo for The Saint Of Lost Causes)

Over Alameda (Album version from The Saint Of Lost Causes)

Side D –

Glory Days (From Dead Man’s Town: A Tribute to Born In The U.S.A.)

Far From Me (From Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine)

Graceland (Bonus track from Kids In The Street, limited release 7” and digital only)

