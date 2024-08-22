Jackson Browne Covers Don Lee Heffington On Tribute Album For the Lone Justice Founder - Noise11.com

Jackson Browne is one of many artists who have recorded the songs of Don Lee Heffington for the tribute album ‘Tonight I’ll Go Down Swingin’: A Tribute To Don Heffington’.

Heffington was a founding member of Los Angeles alt-country band Lone Justice. He passed away from leukemia on 24 March, 2021.

Browne recorded the title track ‘Tonight I’ll Go Down Swingin’.

Heffington played on Browne’s 2015 album ‘Standing In The Breach’. He also performed on the two Dylan albums ‘Empire Burlesque’ (1985) and ‘Knocked Out Loaded’ (1986) as well as albums for Joe Cocker, Percy Sledge, Dwight Yoakham, Graham Parker, Matthew Sweet and Emmylou Harris.

‘Tonight I’ll Go Down Swingin’: A Tribute To Don Heffington’ will be released on 18 October.

1. “Kiss the Moon Goodbye” – Watkins Family Hour

2. “Fired Again” – Buddy Miller

3. “Avenue C” – Dave Alvin

4. “Crablice & Quaaludes” – The Boltcutters

5. “Generator” – Eleni Mandell

6. “Seeds On Hard Ground” – Tony Gilkyson

7. “Everywhere I Look” – Jackson Browne

8. “The Heffington Appreciation Society” – MOMO feat. Jim Keltner

9. “Heffington Abstract” – Sarah Kramer with Jorge Calderón and Van Dyke Parks

10. “Live Slow Die Old” – John C. Reilly

11. “Lately” – Fiona Apple

12. “Tonight I’ll Go Down Swingin’” – Don Heffington

13. “Although the Lord” – Victoria Williams

14. “Flying Over Flagstaff” – Marvin Etzioni

15. “Sorry About the Matter” – Tom Brousseau

16. “Time to Drink Whiskey” – Willie Watson

17. “New Rising Sun” – Peter Case

18. “That’s Hollywood” – Ramsay Midwood

19. “Put a Kiss and a Tear in Yr. Letter” – Inara George

20. “Irish Heartbeat” – Laura and Don Heffington

