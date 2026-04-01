Against The Grain Festival Returns To Brisbane For 10 Year Anniversary - Noise11 Music News

Against The Grain Festival returns to Brisbane this June featuring Stereolab, Pond and Hatchie to celebrate a decade of Grain.
by Paul Cashmere
Grain and Open Season have confirmed the long-awaited return of Against The Grain Festival, scheduled to take over the Clarence Corner Precinct in Woolloongabba on Saturday 20 June 2026. The boutique event marks its first appearance in eight years, serving as a dual celebration for the tenth anniversary of GRAIN, the influential Brisbane-based promoter and creative incubator. Legendary avant-pop group Stereolab will headline the multi-stage event, marking their first performance in the city since 2007.
The revival of Against The Grain signifies a shift in the local festival landscape, moving away from large-scale touring models toward community-focused urban takeovers. By activating historic venues such as The Princess Theatre and The Mater Hospital, the festival integrates live music into the fabric of the Woolloongabba district. For music fans, the event highlights a broader trend of “micro-festivals” that prioritise curated experiences and local identity over mainstream commercial appeal, offering a blueprint for sustainable independent music events in 2026.
Headliners Stereolab hold a profound connection to Magandjin/Brisbane through the legacy of former member Mary Hansen. The Maryborough born vocalist and guitarist, who tragically passed away in 2002, was a vital part of the band’s definitive 1990s era. Their return is a major historical milestone for the local scene. Joining them are psych-rockers Pond, who will perform a 2026 Australian exclusive set featuring material from their upcoming studio album. Hatchie also joins the bill for her first home-soil show since the November 2025 release of her acclaimed third album, Liquorice, which featured the singles Lose It Again and Sage.
The lineup further features Detroit post-punk outfit Protomartyr, returning to Brisbane for the first time in nearly ten years, and the Australian debut of Canadian punk group Cola. In a nod to the Grain catalogue and history, local favourites GOOD BOY will reunite for their first show since 2021. Pool Shop, who performed at the very first Grain event a decade ago, will also return with a full band set, alongside Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever following their recent time away from the stage.
Grain founder Chris Langenberg says the festival aims to be something intentional and unpredictable. “To bring it back after eight years, and to do it at this scale with artists we’ve grown alongside as well as those shaping what comes next, feels like a real marker of where Grain has come from and where it’s heading,” he said. The event is part of the Open Season program, which also features Matt Berninger, Kae Tempest and Hiatus Kaiyote across the winter season.
The festival concludes with an official afterparty at The Princess Theatre from 10pm, curated by Milo Eastwood and featuring JNETT and Adriana. While some industry analysts have noted the challenges facing independent festivals in the current economy, the rapid pre-sale interest for Against The Grain suggests a strong appetite for heritage-brand events with deep local roots.
Against The Grain Clarence Corner Block Party, Woolloongabba Magandjin/Brisbane Saturday 20 June 2026
Stereolab
Pond Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
The Belair Lip Bombs
Protomartyr
Acopia
Cola
Concrete Surfers
Good Boy
Gut Health
Hatchie
Media Puzzle
Peachy
Pool Shop
Public Figures
Selve
Slowrip
Special Features
Swapmeet
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Twine
Way Dynamic
Xiao Xiao
01 Thurman
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