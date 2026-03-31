Out On The Weekend Festival Announces Hiatus For 2026 - Noise11.com

Alt-Country And Americana Festival Out On The Weekend Will Pause In 2026 As Promoter Love Police Cites Rising Industry Pressures After More Than A Decade In Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere

Australia’s long-running Alt-Country and Americana gathering Out On The Weekend Festival will take a break in 2026. Promoter Love Police confirmed the hiatus this week, bringing a pause to a Melbourne event that has become a key fixture for fans of roots music since launching in 2014.

The festival has been staged for more than a decade at Seaworks in Williamstown, the historic maritime precinct on Melbourne’s western edge. Organisers say the break is driven by financial pressure across the live music sector, with festival founder Brian “BT” Taranto acknowledging the mounting costs involved in delivering an independent music event of this scale.

The decision reflects a broader challenge facing boutique festivals across Australia, where rising operational costs, artist touring expenses and audience spending pressures have reshaped the live sector since the pandemic recovery period.

For Australian Americana audiences, Out On The Weekend Festival has served as a rare dedicated platform for the genre. While country music has long had a strong presence in Australia through events such as Tamworth Country Music Festival, the alternative country and Americana scene has largely existed through touring circuits, specialist venues and smaller events.

Since its debut in 2014, Out On The Weekend has built a community around the sound and culture of roots music, drawing audiences who share an interest in traditional country, folk, blues and rock-inflected Americana.

Over the years, the festival has introduced Australian audiences to international artists alongside established local performers. That mix helped position the event as a discovery space for the genre, while also reinforcing Melbourne’s reputation as one of Australia’s most active live music cities.

Organisers say the goal is not to end the event permanently but to regroup and explore the possibility of returning in 2027.

Festival promoter Brian Taranto described the event as a project driven more by passion than profit. “Out On The Weekend has always been a true labour of love for us,” Taranto said. “We’re really proud of the community of music lovers that we’ve built and the experiences we’ve shared over many years of Out On The Weekend.”

However, the economics of staging the event have become increasingly difficult. “But the reality is sometimes it doesn’t all come together, and you just get sick of reaching into your pockets for funds to make it all happen,” Taranto said.

Taranto also referenced wider industry pressures affecting promoters across Australia. “With the rising costs and increasing pressures across the live music industry, we’ve just got to hang up our boots for the year and take a breath and see if we can’t bring back the magic in 2027, which will be 30 years of Love Police delivering the good stuff,” he said.

For Love Police, the potential 2027 return would coincide with three decades of activity promoting touring artists and events in Australia.

When Out On The Weekend Festival first launched in 2014, the Australian Americana movement was experiencing renewed attention. International artists such as Ryan Bingham, Nikki Lane and Pokey La Farge were touring regularly, while Australian acts including Wagons, Freya Josephine Hollick, Fanny Lumsden and Lachlan Bryan were building dedicated audiences.

The festival’s location at Seaworks in Williamstown gave it a distinctive character. The former shipbuilding yard, once a largely abandoned industrial site, was transformed each year into a gathering space for music fans, food stalls, vintage culture and roots music performances.

Over the years the lineup has included a wide range of artists spanning traditional country, folk revival and roots rock. Among those to perform have been Asleep At The Wheel, Dawes, Son Volt, Molly Tuttle, Margo Price, Sierra Ferrell and Willie Watson, alongside Australian names such as Brian Cadd, Emma Donovan, Henry Wagons, Cash Savage And The Last Drinks and The Weeping Willows.

The event’s curatorial approach, guided by Taranto and the Love Police team, emphasised authenticity within the genre, bringing together legacy performers, emerging voices and Australian artists influenced by the Americana tradition.

The hiatus comes during a period when Australian music festivals are under increasing financial strain. Over the past two years a number of established events have either paused operations or cancelled editions due to rising costs, insurance increases and fluctuating ticket sales.

Boutique festivals are particularly exposed because they often rely on niche audiences rather than large mainstream crowds. The cost of international touring has also risen significantly, affecting festivals that rely on overseas artists to complete their lineups.

At the same time, audience behaviour has shifted. Many fans now purchase tickets closer to the event date, which makes financial planning more difficult for promoters who must commit to staging costs months in advance.

For independent operators such as Love Police, those factors create an environment where continuing annually becomes increasingly risky.

While 2026 will pass without an Out On The Weekend Festival, organisers are already looking ahead. Taranto indicated the break is intended as a reset rather than a permanent closure.

If the event returns in 2027, it would align with the 30th anniversary of Love Police’s work in the Australian touring industry, providing a natural milestone for a revival.

For fans of Americana and alt-country in Australia, the hiatus highlights how fragile niche music events can be even after building a loyal audience. It also reinforces the importance of independent promoters who continue to support specialised music communities.

Whether Out On The Weekend Festival returns in 2027 will depend on the same factors facing the broader live sector, economics, touring logistics and audience demand. For now, the event’s legacy remains a decade of bringing Americana culture to Melbourne’s waterfront.

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