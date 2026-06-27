Rodney Crowell Unearths Lost Album 'Then Again' After Two Decades In The Vault - Noise11 Music News

Rodney Crowell has released Then Again, a previously shelved album recorded more than 20 years ago, featuring collaborations with Emmylou Harris, Guy Clark, Lyle Lovett and Benmont Tench.

by Paul Cashmere

Rodney Crowell has released Then Again, a 10-track album that remained unheard for two decades after the acclaimed songwriter shelved the recordings and eventually forgot they existed.

Released through New West Records, Then Again was largely recorded in Nashville in 2005 and has now emerged as a snapshot of a pivotal period in Crowell’s career.

Produced by Crowell and Steuart Smith, with additional production from Dan Knobler, the album also features a notable cast of collaborators including Guy Clark, Lyle Lovett, Benmont Tench, Emmylou Harris, Lera Lynn, Chely Wright, Kieran Goss and Annie Kinsella.

Crowell describes the record as a genuine rediscovery.

“I guess you could call it a lost album. I stumbled upon it in my vault at home. I’d forgotten about it completely,” he said.

The release arrives as a significant addition to Crowell’s extensive catalogue. One of Americana’s most respected songwriters, Crowell has built a career spanning more than five decades, earning recognition both as a solo artist and as a songwriter whose compositions have been recorded by artists ranging from Johnny Cash and Emmylou Harris to Keith Urban and Bob Seger.

The origins of Then Again can be traced to the period immediately following a trio of acclaimed albums, The Houston Kid in 2001, Fate’s Right Hand in 2003 and The Outsider in 2005. Those records helped establish Crowell as one of the defining voices in contemporary Americana, combining autobiographical storytelling with social and political observations.

Following The Outsider, Crowell entered Treasure Isle Studios in Nashville with much of the same band that had played on the previous albums. Steuart Smith returned on guitar and co-production duties, while Benmont Tench contributed organ parts.

However, when the recordings were completed, Crowell felt the album repeated ideas and sounds that had already defined the trilogy.

“There was much talk of the previous albums as a trilogy, so when I finished this one, I listened to it and thought, ‘Oh shit, I just hear all the same sounds and techniques glaring at me’. I needed to have a different experience,” he said.

Instead of releasing the project, Crowell moved on and recorded a subsequent album with producer Joe Henry. Then Again disappeared into storage.

Twenty years later, when Crowell rediscovered the tapes, his perspective had changed.

“I heard a record I wasn’t sick of. I was no longer sick of myself. That’s what 20 years will do for you,” he said.

The album carries additional emotional significance because it includes Crowell’s final recorded collaboration with Guy Clark, one of the most influential figures in Texas songwriting and a long-time friend and creative partner.

Crowell says revisiting the recordings felt like reconnecting with old companions.

“I just loved what happened once I rediscovered it. I wanted to call these guys up and say, ‘Hey! Let’s make a new record.’ Then Again is like having one last dance with those guys.”

The video for the album track Whatcha Gonna Do Now #2 features guest performances from Lyle Lovett and Chely Wright.

Although recorded two decades ago, Crowell believes the songs have gained new meaning with time and experience. The songwriter said he now hears themes of mortality, spirituality and reflection throughout the album.

“I’m trying to understand that this spirit of mine is going to leave this body and go off somewhere else. I’ve got a pretty good idea that it’s going to be someplace good, but I still need to perfect some part of my spiritual journey here before I check out. I can see that in these songs now.”

Then Again is available digitally, on compact disc and on vinyl, including limited autographed editions through independent retailers and New West Records.

Then Again Track Listing:

I Won’t Lie

Are You One Of Us? (Feat. Guy Clark)

If I Could Speak To Leonard

Bring It On Home To Memphis

The Ballad Of Artemis And Orion

Sing Your Heart Out (Feat. Kieran Goss & Annie Kinsella)

Whatcha Gonna Do Now #2 (Feat. Lyle Lovett & Chely Wright)

The Has-Been Vents His Spleen

40 Winters

Go Light A Candle (Feat. Emmylou Harris & Lera Lynn)

Rodney Crowell On Tour:

26 June, Nashville, TN, 3rd And Lindsley

27 June, Jonesborough, TN, Jackson Theatre

4 July, Austin, TX, Willie Nelson’s 4th Of July Picnic

14 July, Tomball, TX, Main Street Crossing

15 July, Tomball, TX, Main Street Crossing

17 July, Stephenville, TX, Birdsong Amphitheater

18 July, Fredericksburg, TX, Rockbox Theater

15 August, Columbus, OH, Natalie’s Grandview

22 August, Ann Arbor, MI, The Ark

27 August, Shirley, MA, Bull Run Restaurant

28 August, Rockport, MA, Shalin Liu Performance Center

29 August, Fall River, MA, Narrows Center For The Arts

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